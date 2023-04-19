Central Florida Community Arts Reveals Cast For DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST: IN CONCERT
Performances are September 7 and 8, 2023.
Central Florida Community Arts has announced the principal cast for Disney's Beauty & The Beast: In Concert, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization's program areas.
"The talent in our community is absolutely remarkable," said Justin Muchoney, Vice President of Creative and Production for CFCArts. "It is going to be such a thrill working with these incredible actors and singers from across Central Florida... all of whom are a part of what makes this such a dynamic, fun, and creative place to call home."
Cast
Jordan Grant as Belle
Chase Williams as Beast
Justin Dresner as Gaston
Ryan Blagg as Le Fou
Tristan Bishop as Maurice
Zach Mitchell as Lumiere
Joseph Carrier as Cogsworth
Dana Gough as Babette
Ashley Marie Lewis as Mrs. Potts
Maxwell Killi as Chip
Daisy McCarthy Tucker as Madame de la Grande Bouche
Ensemble
Kenneth Anders as Monsieur D'Arque
Solmarie Cruz Martinez as La Fille
Meagan Haddock as La Fille
Nicole Riddering as La Fille
Jo Fabian as Baker
Christian Inirio as Tavern Master
Brinley Shumway as Milkmaid
Hayden Patterson as Bookseller
Eve-Lynn Comer as Hat Seller
Elaina Marie as Candlemaker
Emily Le as Laundry Lady
Erin Boone as Marie
Rebecca Oslacky as Sausage Curl Lady
Tyler Gillson as Crony
Caroline Del Rey as Crony
Ella Thompson as u/s Chip
"This production highlights our values of inclusivity and accessibility on so many levels," said Muchoney. "We are so excited to share all that makes CFCArts unique and wonderful. Bringing together our members - from our Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Big Band alongside our Youth Theatre, Youth Orchestra. CFCArts Narrators, and UpBeat!, acting programs for older adults and performers with exceptionalities such as autism, Down syndrome, and ADHD will even join in the fun, helping us to tell this story with joy and collaboration. We can't wait for everyone on the stage and in the audience to experience this moment together."
Opportunities for dancers and youth performers will be announced at a later date.