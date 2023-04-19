Central Florida Community Arts Reveals Cast For DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST: IN CONCERT

Central Florida Community Arts has announced the principal cast for Disney's Beauty & The Beast: In Concert, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization's program areas.

"The talent in our community is absolutely remarkable," said Justin Muchoney, Vice President of Creative and Production for CFCArts. "It is going to be such a thrill working with these incredible actors and singers from across Central Florida... all of whom are a part of what makes this such a dynamic, fun, and creative place to call home."

Cast

Jordan Grant as Belle

Chase Williams as Beast

Justin Dresner as Gaston

Ryan Blagg as Le Fou

Tristan Bishop as Maurice

Zach Mitchell as Lumiere

Joseph Carrier as Cogsworth

Dana Gough as Babette

Ashley Marie Lewis as Mrs. Potts

Maxwell Killi as Chip

Daisy McCarthy Tucker as Madame de la Grande Bouche

Ensemble

Kenneth Anders as Monsieur D'Arque

Solmarie Cruz Martinez as La Fille

Meagan Haddock as La Fille

Nicole Riddering as La Fille

Jo Fabian as Baker

Christian Inirio as Tavern Master

Brinley Shumway as Milkmaid

Hayden Patterson as Bookseller

Eve-Lynn Comer as Hat Seller

Elaina Marie as Candlemaker

Emily Le as Laundry Lady

Erin Boone as Marie

Rebecca Oslacky as Sausage Curl Lady

Tyler Gillson as Crony

Caroline Del Rey as Crony

Ella Thompson as u/s Chip

"This production highlights our values of inclusivity and accessibility on so many levels," said Muchoney. "We are so excited to share all that makes CFCArts unique and wonderful. Bringing together our members - from our Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Big Band alongside our Youth Theatre, Youth Orchestra. CFCArts Narrators, and UpBeat!, acting programs for older adults and performers with exceptionalities such as autism, Down syndrome, and ADHD will even join in the fun, helping us to tell this story with joy and collaboration. We can't wait for everyone on the stage and in the audience to experience this moment together."

Opportunities for dancers and youth performers will be announced at a later date.