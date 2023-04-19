Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Central Florida Community Arts Reveals Cast For DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST: IN CONCERT

Performances are September 7 and 8, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Central Florida Community Arts Reveals Cast For DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST: IN CONCERT

Central Florida Community Arts has announced the principal cast for Disney's Beauty & The Beast: In Concert, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization's program areas.

"The talent in our community is absolutely remarkable," said Justin Muchoney, Vice President of Creative and Production for CFCArts. "It is going to be such a thrill working with these incredible actors and singers from across Central Florida... all of whom are a part of what makes this such a dynamic, fun, and creative place to call home."

Cast

Jordan Grant as Belle

Chase Williams as Beast

Justin Dresner as Gaston

Ryan Blagg as Le Fou

Tristan Bishop as Maurice

Zach Mitchell as Lumiere

Joseph Carrier as Cogsworth

Dana Gough as Babette

Ashley Marie Lewis as Mrs. Potts

Maxwell Killi as Chip

Daisy McCarthy Tucker as Madame de la Grande Bouche

Ensemble

Kenneth Anders as Monsieur D'Arque

Solmarie Cruz Martinez as La Fille

Meagan Haddock as La Fille

Nicole Riddering as La Fille

Jo Fabian as Baker

Christian Inirio as Tavern Master

Brinley Shumway as Milkmaid

Hayden Patterson as Bookseller

Eve-Lynn Comer as Hat Seller

Elaina Marie as Candlemaker

Emily Le as Laundry Lady

Erin Boone as Marie

Rebecca Oslacky as Sausage Curl Lady

Tyler Gillson as Crony

Caroline Del Rey as Crony

Ella Thompson as u/s Chip

"This production highlights our values of inclusivity and accessibility on so many levels," said Muchoney. "We are so excited to share all that makes CFCArts unique and wonderful. Bringing together our members - from our Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Big Band alongside our Youth Theatre, Youth Orchestra. CFCArts Narrators, and UpBeat!, acting programs for older adults and performers with exceptionalities such as autism, Down syndrome, and ADHD will even join in the fun, helping us to tell this story with joy and collaboration. We can't wait for everyone on the stage and in the audience to experience this moment together."

Opportunities for dancers and youth performers will be announced at a later date.




Review: KINKY BOOTS at Orlando Shakes Photo
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Orlando Shakes
Some theatrical productions just come around at the perfect moment in time. And here today, in Florida, with self-expression and, specifically, drag queens, under fire seemingly every day, a show like KINKY BOOTS – conveying the importance of acceptance and walking a mile in someone else shoes (or high-heeled boots) is just what our weary hearts need. And in the closing production of its 2022 – 2023 season, Orlando Shakes provides a joyful, exuberant, colorful, and highly entertaining show that conveys a message we all need to hear.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes To Osceola Arts This Month Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes To Osceola Arts This Month
Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Steel Magnolias back to the stage. Beginning Friday, April 21st and running through Sunday, May 7th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this classic play, written by Robert Harling.
Opera Orlando Presents THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Photo
Opera Orlando Presents THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Opera Orlando's Opera Everlasting MainStage series comes to an end in just one week's time as Donizetti's comedic and heartwarming The Daughter of the Regiment opens in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Unearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDEN Photo
Unearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
Central Florida Vocal Arts concludes its decade anniversary season with Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's masterpiece musical, The Secret Garden. Performances will take place May 5-7, 2023 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando.

More Hot Stories For You


STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes To Osceola Arts This MonthSTEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes To Osceola Arts This Month
April 14, 2023

Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Steel Magnolias back to the stage. Beginning Friday, April 21st and running through Sunday, May 7th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this classic play, written by Robert Harling.
Opera Orlando Presents THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENTOpera Orlando Presents THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
April 13, 2023

Opera Orlando's Opera Everlasting MainStage series comes to an end in just one week's time as Donizetti's comedic and heartwarming The Daughter of the Regiment opens in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Unearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDENUnearth The Impossible As Central Florida Vocal Arts Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
April 12, 2023

Central Florida Vocal Arts concludes its decade anniversary season with Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's masterpiece musical, The Secret Garden. Performances will take place May 5-7, 2023 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando.
New Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open SoonNew Orlando Theater Venue is Set to Open Soon
April 7, 2023

The White Elephant Theatre Company has announced the upcoming opening of the White Elephant Cabaret Theatre at 1123 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Orlando, Florida.
Victory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden TheatreVictory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden Theatre
April 6, 2023

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, is back at the Garden Theatre presenting another smash Broadway hit: 'Something Rotten!' following a successful run and extension with 'Rock of Ages.'
share