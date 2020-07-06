Central Florida Community Arts Keeps Community Engaged with Virtual Opportunities

Central Florida Community Arts is kicking off the Summer by celebrating the CFCArts Theatre's fifth season, launching virtual play readings from its previous Time to Write challenge, producing a Virtual Staff & Board Cabaret, and offering virtual summer camps for all students in pre-K to grade 12.

In the CFCArts Theatre Season 5 Celebration, audiences can expect to enjoy a video celebration of extraordinary moments from Season 5: Bye Bye Birdie, Twelve Angry Jurors, Next to Normal, Sweeney Todd, A Christmas Story, The Lion in Winter, and Donald Rupe's original musical, From Here. CFCArts Director of Theatre, Donald Rupe, and cast members from each show will share stories from their experience as part of the CFCArts Theatre family as they try to raise $5,000 for the theatre program. This video celebration is free to watch at CFCArts.com/Season5.

After an extremely successful Time to Write challenge, boasting 60 plays entered into the challenge from 44 playwrights. The CFCArts Theatre program will be announcing a virtual play reading series for some of the most qualified candidates. This program was created as part of a New Works initiative sponsored by the Florida Theatrical Association. "As we looked for ways to pivot into a virtual reality, it was really important for us to create programs that celebrated the problem rather than just trying to work around it. With these virtual play readings of new works, we afford playwrights the opportunity to hear their plays read aloud for the first time, and give audiences the same opportunity to hear new works right from home," Director of Theatre Donald Rupe explains. "This is a challenging time for artists and arts organizations, for sure, but art is essential, and so we are finding ways to create even while we wait for a return to normalcy." For more information visit CFCArts.com/AtHome.

Later this summer, join the CFCArts Board of Directors and staff members for an evening of fun and music at the 3rd Annual Cabaret fundraiser on July 21. Tickets are $1, with the opportunity to increase impact by making a donation to CFCArts education programs, helping to make the arts accessible and affordable for people of all ages and abilities in the Central Florida community. "Over the past few years, this fundraiser has become a tradition that our audience and team look forward to," Founder & Executive Director Joshua Vickery elaborates. "It allows our staff and board to tap into their creative side and use those talents to help further our mission in our community." Tickets can be purchased starting July 7 at CFCArts.com/Cabaret2020.

Each summer, CFCArts offers a variety of exciting summer camps to children and teens. A fun, encouraging environment allows youth to explore the performing arts, work with talented, professional directors and choreographers, make new friends, and grow as a performer. In order to keep programming accessible and affordable during these difficult times, CFCArts is offering virtual camps at 50 percent of the regular summer camp rate through early August. Parents can register their students at CFCArts.com/Summer-Camps.

Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You