Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebration Theatre Company to Present TWISTED THE 3RD

pixeltracker

TWISTED THE 3RD includes gender-bent and otherwise reimagined songs from audience favorites like WICKED, THE PROM, SWEET CHARITY, and more.

Jan. 6, 2022  

Celebration Theatre Company to Present TWISTED THE 3RD

Celebration Theatre Co. will kick off its 2022 Season with TWISTED THE 3RD, the latest in the company's series of "miscast" cabarets, at The Abbey on Thursday, January 20, at 8pm.

TWISTED THE 3RD includes gender-bent and otherwise reimagined songs from audience favorites like WICKED, THE PROM, SWEET CHARITY, DOGFIGHT, RAGTIME, THE WEDDING SINGER, and more.

Directed by Celebration Theatre Co. founder and Artistic Director Lena Feliciano (she/her), TWISTED THE 3RD features the talents of Justyn Brown (he/him), Dani Cohen (she/they), Monica Nicole Cox (they/them), Jordan Grant (she/her), Keenan Harris (he/him), Natalie Hightower (she/her), Justin Jimenez (he/him), Cara Langston (they/she), Hannah McGinley-Lemasters (she/her), Patrick Plucinsky(he/him), Russell Stephens (he/him), and Spencer Wrolson (he/him), with John A. Olearchick (he/him) on the piano. Musical direction is by Cara Langston (she/her) and choreography by Mary Mackin (she/her). Ricky DeVito (he/him) is Stage Manager.

Tickets are $35 for seats at VIP tables, including one (1) drink ticket; $20 for seats at standard tables; and $15 for general admission in the bar area. They are available at twistedthird.eventbrite.com. Patrons are required to remain masked at all times while inside The Abbey unless actively eating or drinking while seated.


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Student Blogs This Week - Andrew Garfield, Movie Musicals, and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - Favorite Theater Moments of the Year, Seeing WEST SIDE STORY, and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - The Impact of HAMILTON and More
  • Student Blogs This Week - Finals Week, Putting on a Show, and More