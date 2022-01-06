Celebration Theatre Company to Present TWISTED THE 3RD

Celebration Theatre Co. will kick off its 2022 Season with TWISTED THE 3RD, the latest in the company's series of "miscast" cabarets, at The Abbey on Thursday, January 20, at 8pm.

TWISTED THE 3RD includes gender-bent and otherwise reimagined songs from audience favorites like WICKED, THE PROM, SWEET CHARITY, DOGFIGHT, RAGTIME, THE WEDDING SINGER, and more.

Directed by Celebration Theatre Co. founder and Artistic Director Lena Feliciano (she/her), TWISTED THE 3RD features the talents of Justyn Brown (he/him), Dani Cohen (she/they), Monica Nicole Cox (they/them), Jordan Grant (she/her), Keenan Harris (he/him), Natalie Hightower (she/her), Justin Jimenez (he/him), Cara Langston (they/she), Hannah McGinley-Lemasters (she/her), Patrick Plucinsky(he/him), Russell Stephens (he/him), and Spencer Wrolson (he/him), with John A. Olearchick (he/him) on the piano. Musical direction is by Cara Langston (she/her) and choreography by Mary Mackin (she/her). Ricky DeVito (he/him) is Stage Manager.

Tickets are $35 for seats at VIP tables, including one (1) drink ticket; $20 for seats at standard tables; and $15 for general admission in the bar area. They are available at twistedthird.eventbrite.com. Patrons are required to remain masked at all times while inside The Abbey unless actively eating or drinking while seated.