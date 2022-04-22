Cast Announced For Theatre South Playhouse's SCHOOL OF ROCK

Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is excited to announce the cast of the next professional stage production of 2022, School of Rock: The Musical! This high-energy production marks the Central Florida premiere of the hit musical based on the movie of the same name.

School of Rock will star Ronnie Gross as Dewey Finn, Jordan Grant as Rosalie Mullins, Aidan Wamsley as Ned Schneebly and Lindsay Steinberg as Patty Di Marco. The cast also features fifteen children playing a variety of rock instruments live on stage.

The directing team that brought the Orlando premiere of Matildato rave reviews is back with Hillary Brook and Maddie Lane, along with musical direction by the talented Justin Smolik (Nunsense.)

TSP Executive Director and School of Rock director, Hillary Brook, is especially excited about this grand cast of 27.

"Producing great theatre with young actors is kind of what we are known for, so what better show to add to our professional season?" she says. "Similar to our sold out run of Matilda in the Fall 2019 before the pandemic, we want to combine great adult professionals with some outstanding young actors and musicians. After our hit run of Nunsense, we are hoping to continue to grow our audiences with the Orlando Premiere of School Of Rock!"

School of Rock runs June 16 - 26th, 2022 at Theatre South Playhouse's venue in Dr. Phillips. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and are available to purchase beginning Wednesday, April 20th at 6:00PM HERE.