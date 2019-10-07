Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Appear At Dr. Phillips High School

Carolyn Dorfman Dance, a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, will make a special appearance in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips High School Auditorium, 6500 Turkey Lake Road, on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is a mid-residency event by the dance company which begins on Tuesday, October 15th and includes a residency at Dr. Phillips High School in which the company will teach daily master classes and set a work on student dancers. Master Classes for high school, college and the public will take place during the week from Orlando to Tampa.

Comprised of ten multi-ethnic, stunning dancers, Carolyn Dorfman Dance is known nationally and internationally for emotional resonance and artistic excellence and for its performances and interactions with students and audiences. For this public performance, the company will present four works: "WAVES, Odisea," "Keystone (Movement 1)," and "Snap Crackle Pop."

"WAVES," which premiered at the world-renowned NJPAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center), pushed choreographer Carolyn Dorfman to create new and visceral movement connections between her talented dancers and stunning music which was commissioned and recorded by human beat boxer Pete List, cellist Jessie Reagan Mann and recorder player Daphna Mor.

Commissioned by Jewish Heritage New York and premiered at New York's popular South Street Seaport in 2004, "Odisea" chronicles the fascinating story of Jewish immigrants who left persecution in Brazil in 1654 and journeyed to New Amsterdam (New York City). Praised by the New York Times, "The men and women of Odisea are unmistakable refugees who become optimistic pioneers as the dance subtly builds." The work draws on the rich cultural heritage of choreographer Carolyn Dorfman with original music blending elements of Jewish liturgy and musical legacy.

"Keystone," (Movement 1) which Arts America Dance called "a moving, playful, and rich commentary on relationship" is a duet set the iconic Hallelujah sung by Rufus Wainwright. The Company Associate Director and Florida resident, Jacquie Dumas Albert, will perform with Louis Marin.

The final work, co-commissioned by NJPAC, "Snap Crackle Pop," is a groundbreaking collaboration between Carolyn Dorfman, Renée Jaworski, Co-Artistic Director of PILOBOLUS, and the dancers of Carolyn Dorfman Dance. In SNP, Dorfman and Jaworski merged their signature styles to create a work about connection-past, present, and future. Delving into iconic American cultural experiences that create common bonds and shape us, they explored the phenomenon of commercial advertisements, the ever-changing socio-political events, the technological revolution and the evolution of human communication. The results of this creation is a dance that is entertaining, often hilarious, and always thought provoking.

The evening will also feature a performance by the dance students at Dr. Phillips High who are participating in the residency with Carolyn Dorfman Dance. Tickets for the October 19 program are only $20 and may be reserved through https://teachtix.com/dphs/carolyn-dorfman-dance-concert.

The Intermediate and Advanced Master Classes are open to the public, but registration is required. Tickets are only $20 per class, available online at http://dpdancemagnet.ocps.net/events.html.

For this tour, Carolyn Dorfman Dance will also be teaching at Harrison School for the Arts in Lakeland, Howard W. Blake High School in Tampa, Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, and the University of South Florida in Tampa. Following the tour, Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman and Rehearsal Director and Dancer Katlyn Waldo will offer a master classed based on her profoundly moving TRACES at the National Dance Education Organization Conference in Miami Sunday, October 27th.

Dr. Phillips High School is part of the Orange County Public Schools and is located at 6500 Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. With a student population of almost 3,700, the highly rated school offers a wide range of programs, including a Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Program of which dance is a strong component.

For more information on Carolyn Dorfman Dance, visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.





