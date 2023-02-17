Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cabaret By Natalie Doliner Premieres at Winter Park Playhouse Next Month

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to be enjoyed virtually April 7-10, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Central Florida favorite Natalie Doliner will grace The Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret stage with her newest solo cabaret - The Money's In the Basement - celebrating some of our best- loved low voices in the performing arts world. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

The Money's In The Basement will showcase Ms. Doliner's ability to cross vocal genres with ease. This brand new cabaret will feature song styles ranging from Standards to Pop, Broadway, Jazz and Rock. Audiences will be treated to favorites made famous by Carly Simon, Carole King, Karen Carpenter, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, Patsy Cline and many more!

A playwright and cabaret performer, Natalie's frequently sold-out shows have played local venues like The Abbey, The Starlight Room, and the newly opened Fringe Art Space. As an actor, Natalie has been seen on The Playhouse stage in the 2022 Florida Festival of New Musicals as Scotty in Khan! The Musical and as Zia Vicoletto in Ciao Bambino. Additionally you may have seen Natalie perform at Orlando Shakes, Central Florida Vocal Arts, and Orlando Fringe among others.

"We are thrilled to have Natalie premiere her latest solo cabaret at The Playhouse! Remember to book early, we sell out quickly!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to be enjoyed virtually April 7-10, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 7 and will be valid through Monday, April 10. Patrons may watch the cabaret at any time and as many times as desired over the three-day period. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office (407) 645-0145.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.




