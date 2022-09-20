CFCArts Names Terrance Hunter As Chief Executive Officer

The board of directors of Central Florida Community Arts announced today that Terrance Hunter has been named CEO of CFCArts.

The board was unanimous in appointing Hunter, whose selection comes a year after being named vice president, operations and education.

"Terrance is remarkably forward-thinking and observing his leadership over the last year has been impressive," said Jessica Guthrie, CFCArts' board chair. "He has our full support and we are thrilled to have him lead the organization into the next chapter."

Since joining CFCArts in 2019 as senior director of programs, Hunter has also served as interim executive director and became vice president, operations and education in September 2021. Under his leadership in these roles the organization has experienced growth in both membership and community impact. This summer more than three thousand students experienced arts programming and camps. In early 2022, Hunter shepherded the first endowment in the organization's history, a gift in excess of $250,000 to benefit youth programs.

He has also overseen a growing team, adding several staff members this year, and championed new collaborations - this past week CFCArts Orchestra and Choir performed with Cece Teneal in the ICONS event at Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall. Prior to CFCArts, Hunter worked at the Orange County Regional History Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville, and the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida. He serves on the boards of Hope CommUnity Center and the National Alliance for Music in Vulnerable Communities and is the president-elect of the Central Florida Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals.

"At CFCArts our performances are truly a celebration of the community and the relationships our members build as they gather to experience the joys the arts bring," said Hunter. "What I love most about this organization is our ability to make every stage in the community a place for every member of the community."

Vicki Landon, vice president, development and community affairs, and Justin Muchoney, vice president, creative and production, added their support for the appointment saying, "We both see the CFCArts leader of today and of tomorrow within his servant leadership philosophy, his consensus-building and his approach to dreaming big - all in support of our staff and members."

Margery Pabst Steinmetz, co-founder and president of The Pabst Steinmetz Foundation, and a long-time supporter of CFCArts said, "The CEO role is critical going forward to develop the answers to what comes next and build out current initiatives and community partnerships. In addition to his leadership capacity, Terrance understands and intrinsically lives the CFCArts mission."

The annual CFCArts Breakfast on September 30 will include an opportunity for Hunter to share the vision for the organization. Tickets are available at CFCArts.com/breakfast.

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.