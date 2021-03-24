Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CFCArts Announces New Artistic Producing Consultant 

Roberta Emerson  to join CFCArts Theatre Program team.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Central Florida Community Arts today announced that Roberta Emerson will step into the newly created role of Artistic Producing Consultant for the CFCArts Theatre Program.

Emerson is the theatre director at Montverde Academy and has been an affiliate director with CFCArts. Roberta received her BFA from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie and her MFA from New York University She brings a wealth of experience from regional theaters around the country, extensive voice over and film work, and has been a teaching artist both in the U.S. and Europe.

"We are so excited to have Roberta's artistic vision and her leadership as a producer of great theatre," said Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of Central Florida Community Arts.

The artistic producing consultant will partner with Terrance Hunter, senior director of programs, to provide oversight to the 2021-2022 season, to be announced in June 2021. Emerson will start immediately with a major focus on leading the education and programming efforts of the CFCArts Theatre Program, ensuring each of its five pillars are visible in all activities.

As a result of the pandemic, CFCArts adopted the guiding principles of safety, flexibility, creativity, and inclusivity, that help inform decisions for in-person programming. Additionally, the Theatre Program developed pillars that expand the artistic vision and community commitment. Included in those pillars -- education, exploration, conversations that matter, community, and accessibility -- is a desire to develop theater in unconventional spaces, that is also geographically accessible.

"It's an honor to continue the work of conversations that matter through theatre in this expanded role at CFCArts," said Emerson. "I look forward to the exciting, diverse and meaningful work we will produce together."


