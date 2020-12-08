CFCArts Announces Local Celebrity Narrators For One Night Only Performance

CFCArts today announced the local celebrity narrators appearing in the holiday favorite NOEL: THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS. The performance featuring members of the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra will be live and in-person as part of the Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard FestivalTM presented by AdventHealth.

The narrators will tell the Christmas story through dramatic narration interspersed with performances of some of the most beloved Christmas carols. Music by the live orchestra and choir will be the inspiring arrangements of award-winning and renowned conductor and arranger, Derric Johnson. Favorites include "Shout for Joy", "O Come All Ye Faithful", and "O Holy Night".

Anchor Jason Guy from WESH Channel 2 will join other local notables including Mayor Buddy Dyer, Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Representative Anna Eskamani, Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy, Jr., Magic 107.7 FM's Chad and Leslye, RUMBA's Jenny Castillo.

"We're so honored and excited to have the participation of these highly respected community leaders," said Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of CFCArts. "We will also have some surprise guests joining us in performance that night!"

Vickery will direct the choir and orchestra, along with CFCArts Symphony Orchestra musical director and conductor Justin Muchoney at this one-night-only performance.

The performance takes place on Tuesday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 and may be purchased by visiting drphillipscenter.org.

