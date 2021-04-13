Blues Guitarist/Vocalist Tab Benoit Brings the Blues Back to King Center

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist, Tab Benoit, has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Along the way he has acquired a devoted legion of fans, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

He has recorded and/or performed with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr, Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Cotton, Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Anders Osborne, and Alvin Youngblood Hart to name a few. Tab's accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands.

Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor's Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.



