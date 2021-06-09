Black Theatre Girl Magic Empowers Their Community With Juneteenth Celebration

Ready to get out of the house and celebrate with your community again? Well, Black Theatre Girl Magic has not one but two events for you!

BTGM is hosting a family-friendly "Lunch and Learn" in Orlando, FL and a "Facets of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration" in Maitland, FL. Come celebrate on Saturday, June 19th from 12-3pm and 6:30-10pm to commemorate Juneteenth's significance and impact on the very community BTGM serves.

The Lunch and Learn will take place at The Orlando Repertory Theatre free of charge from 12-3pm. This event will feature story time with books about Juneteenth, acceptance, and loving the skin you're in. There will also be a face painting station and music for families to have the best jam sessions! Food and drinks will be provided and dietary restrictions will be considered.

Happening at Nan's Place in Maitland, FL from 6:30-10pm, we will host our "Facets of Freedom" fundraiser celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in raffles, watch live performances by local Floridian artists, learn about the history of Juneteenth, and enjoy local soul food tastes with catering by Phaded Phoods. In addition, those who purchase our first 30 tickets will be entered into a raffle to win our "BTGM Basket", complete with everything needed to elevate Black Girl Magic.

Through all the organizing, there is one message that BTGM hopes to make abundantly clear with this event. Executive Administrative Assistant Troy Jackson states, "Facets of Freedom is not just about the history of Juneteenth, but rather, what the generations of African Descendants of Slaves are doing with that freedom and legacy."

All are welcome to attend this celebration of Black history! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to BTGM's first in-person celebration and learn more about our organization, as well as your community's history.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite for Lunch and Learn. Tickets are on sale for $20 for Facets of Freedom. Lastly, this event wouldn't be possible without our generous sponsors: The Orlando Repertory Theatre, Nan's Place, JaJa Beauty, Klicks by Kay, The Garden Theatre, Publix, Will's Pub, and JAZPer Designs.

For more information, check out our website at blacktheatregirlmagic.org.