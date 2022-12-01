Ballet Tessera Presents CLARA'S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE This Month

Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is returning to the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater with their beloved holiday treasure Clara's Christmas Adventure, a full-length production of the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Suspend disbelief as this holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland with a snowfall on stage in this new production.

Be transported to the Land of Sweets with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they encounter a cast of colorful characters including tap dancing Russians, acrobatic Arabians, and the enchanting Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, set to Tchaikovsky's original score. Create unforgettable memories with friends and family while supporting the arts for our youth this holiday season!

The inception of art begins with an idea, a catalyst initiating the creative process. Whether the piece begins with a stroke, a single chisel, or a step, it is a fragment of the finished work. Ballet Tessera was founded on the idea that every dancer plays a crucial role in the creation of the final piece, much like a mosaic relies on pieces of stone, tile, and glass to form its final picture. Every size, shape, and color is a cherished and essential element in the final design. Our vision is to create art through an amalgamation of genres, breaking the stylistic norms in order to create unique and inspiring contemporary ballet works. The company is here to provide valuable artistic opportunities and experiences to enrich the creative vitality of Central Florida.

The Skyra Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded by Scott & Mary Poiley to ensure all young artists have the opportunity to participate in arts education and performance regardless of their financial means. The Skyra Foundation is dedicated to investing in the next generation of dancers, actors, filmmakers, and artists by offering scholarships for continuing education and platforms to showcase their works. On top of Skyra's commitment to these budding artists, the foundation will promote the arts in the Orlando community by funding original films, videos, and stage productions that are open to the entire community, whether they attend Skyra Studios or not. We hope to keep the arts alive by inspiring our audiences, both young and old, with the diverse expressions that represent our communities.