BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Titusville Playhouse

Life has a funny way of changing in an instant - pointing you in new directions or opening your eyes to something, or someone you never saw before. Sometimes these changes are welcomed, exciting, full of immediate opportunity, while others can be overwhelming, scary, and daunting. But regardless of what initiates the change - each of us has a choice to make - to embrace it or fight it. Whichever direction one goes, it is inevitable they will learn something along the way, whether they planned to or not. Such is the case for the characters at the heart of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's hit musical KINKY BOOTS, which is playing now at the Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL.

KINKY BOOTS tells the story of Charlie Price (Christopher deJongh) who inherits his family's struggling shoe factory in Northhampton, England upon the death of his father. A young professional with plans of his own, Charlie reluctantly takes the helm of the factory out of a sense of duty to his father and the many employees whose lives depend on its operation. Struggling to keep the dying business alive Charlie crosses paths one night with Lola (Zenni Corbin) a London drag queen who sparks an idea for Charlie that is both brilliant and terrifying - start manufacturing "kinky boots" for drag queens - tall, fabulous, high-heeled creations that could ensure the future success of Price & Son shoes or could be its demise. On the journey with Charlie and Lola are the factory workers who go along with Charlie's plan out of desperation for their jobs and Lola's "Angels" - her drag queen backup dancers who bring an energy to the dark, cold Northampton factory and those who inhabit it. As they all work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever imagined and discover that "when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world."

KINKY BOOTS is one of those musicals that simply makes you feel good - from the intriguing, fish-out-of-water concept and all the colorful sequins and fabulous designs that come with it, to the underlying message of acceptance it just stays with you long after you leave the theatre. Part of that is due to Cyndi Lauper's catchy, upbeat, and often beautiful score built on top of Harvey Fierstein's solid book. But none of that works if you don't have the right production values, cast and creative concept for the show. Which is why I am thrilled to say that Titusville Playhouse nails all the above - delivering a colorful, powerful and absolutely fabulous production of KINKY BOOTS - one you simply don't want to miss.

In his direction of KINKY BOOTS, Steven Heron does a marvelous job bringing the story to life on the stage (and has a very lovely, yet brief performance as Charlie's father, Mr. Price). He ensures the humanity of the characters comes through boldly and is not overshadowed by their larger-than-life personalities. He also keeps the energy high, ensuring the audience feels like they are on this thrilling adventure together with Charlie and Lola - with all its ups and downs.

Speaking of Charlie and Lola - in these roles Zenni Corbin and Christopher deJongh are wonderful. Zenni Corbin, as Lola brings to their role a powerhouse voice with such a dynamic range it is breathtaking. They command the stage in every scene, but especially in those numbers featuring the Angels as well. Christopher deJongh, as Charlie, also belts with the best of them - showing off an amazing, rock-tinged voice. But where these two shine the most is in their more intimate, quieter scenes where the audience gets to connect with both on a raw and human level. This is illustrated best in "I'm Not My Father's Son" which may just be the best part of the show (certainly the most tear-inducing), and one of the best conceived and delivered versions of this song I have had the pleasure of seeing.

The rest of the cast of Titusville Playhouse's KINKY BOOTS is equally talented and brings a palpable joy to the stage. The Angels in particular have an electric energy that is cranked up every time the enter the scene. Their poise and confidence is contagious and I loved all the numbers where they were featured. Another standout performance is Kayla Canada as the awkwardly hilarious Lauren, who is wonderful, delivering a funny and fantastic "History of the Wrong Guys" complete with makeshift wind effects.

KINKY BOOTS is one of those musicals that relies heavily on a high-quality, highly polished creative team and Titusville delivers this in spades. First, the costumes and wigs, by Jordyn Linkous (who also plays one of the Angels) are truly magnificent, especially the coordinated but unique (and frequently changing) frocks of Lola and her drag queen entourage. Luke Atkison (who, like Jordyn Linkous wears multiple hats, or rather, wigs, as an Angel) serves as both Lighting and Scenic Designer and his vision for the set is inspired. The fully realized factory with realistic and artistic touches is wonderful and when coupled with creative placement of Titusville Playhouse's LED screens - it delivers a real wow factor. Atkison also plays triple? quadruple? duty as choreographer and his dances are high-energy and full of joy. Finally, Spencer Crosswell does a great job as Music Director and Sound Designer, creatively applying audio effects to many of the vocals that bring an added style and unique quality to the score.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of KINKY BOOTS is a finely crafted and energetic show that will have you in tears at times and at others on your feet dancing with joy. It is a wonderful example of the power of musical theatre to bring people from all walks of life together not just for an evening of entertainment (and trust me, this has it in spades) but to see things from a different perspective and just possibly change their minds.

KINKY BOOTS, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through February 13th. Tickets are $25 to $35. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Top Photo: The Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Middle Photo 1: Zenni Corbin as Simon & Christopher deJongh as Charlie Price

Middle Photo 2: Kayla Canada as Lauren

Middle Photo 3: Zenni Corbin as Lola & Dennis Pisarz, J'Khalil, Ian Dominguez-Ball, Jordyn Linkous, Karlo BuxÃ³-Morales & Luke Atkison as Angels

Bottom Photo: Christopher deJongh as Charlie Price and Cast

