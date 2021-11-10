Audition Now for LEGALLY BLONDE JR. in Orlando

ME Performing Arts, in partnership with The Orlando Artist Guild, know "What You Want!" It's Legally Blonde Jr., and it would be "So Much Better" with you there. Sign up is available for students ages 8 to 18 with rehearsals beginning January 15, 2022.

Earlier this year, ME Performing Arts partnered with The Orlando Artist Guild to elevate local talent in the Orlando theatre community by staging new works, seldom seen theatrical pieces, and reimagined classics as well as developing brave and inclusive spaces for young professionals through educational outreach. Legally Blonde Jr. will be the 9th production organized by ME Performing Arts in partnership with The Orlando Artist Guild.

Legally Blonde Jr. is based on the hit film and award-winning Broadway musical. This young performer adaptation brings the high-energy, fun-filled, and fan-favorite songs and characters that we all love. Legally Blonde Jr. is the quintessential tale about beauty, brains, and being true to yourself.

The Orlando Artists Guild represents a growing number of accomplished actors, directors, dancers, and other theatre arts professionals. The Orlando Artists Guild will introduce additional directors and faculty to the ME Performing Arts Center Theatre Program youth shows while also bringing additional productions to the ME Theatre, which is the only theatre space in Central Florida to work in tandem with a dance school.

Sign-up details and additional information on the upcoming production of Legally Blonde Jr. can be found here.