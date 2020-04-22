Athens Theatre Will Present VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE

On April 25th numerous Athens Theatre performers invite you to enjoy a night of entertainment (from the comfort of your home). With careful planning and the help of the wonderfully talented filmmakers at The Studio Creative Group, the company has put together a video featuring solos, duets, and dance numbers.

Nate Elliott (who has grown up on the Athens Theatre stage), hosts this concert at the empty Athens Theatre.

Taking special precautions, setting appointments over a period of days, sanitizing between appointments, and paying special attention to social distancing protocols, The Studio Creative Group has captured the best. You'll see some old favorite numbers and some bucket-listers you've not seen on the Athens stage before.

This video will be available to you on (or after) April 25 at 7:30 pm, with the virtual ticket link available for purchase any time between now and then.

All funds raised by this event will help the Athens Theatre and The Studio Creative Group make it through their COVID-19 crisis closures.

Learn more and buy your tickets at athensdeland.com/event/virtually-yours-a-night-with-the-athens-theatre/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You