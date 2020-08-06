Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Athens Theatre Reopens With THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED]

This comedy contains all 37 of the Bard’s best…in 97 minutes!

Aug. 6, 2020  
The Athens Theatre Company presents The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised], Wednesday, August 12 - Sunday, August 23.

The show is written by Adam Long, Jess Winfield, and Daniel Singer.

With only three actors and no fourth wall, this riotous spoof of Shakespeare's plays highlights a completely silly Romeo and Juliet, the fastest ever performance of Hamlet, and lots of goofy fun turning everything you ever knew (or didn't know) about the bard upside down. Lots of interaction with the audience. Don't miss this. It is pure fun.

Run time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Learn more and buy tickets at https://athensdeland.com/event/the-complete-works-of-william-shakespeare/2020-08-12/.



