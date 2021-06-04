A DAY IN THE LIFE OF MISS SAMMY Premieres at DigiFringe Festival Beginning This Weekend

Kangagirl Productions presents a cinematic campy romp into a day-in-the-life of the beloved diva icon and Broadway star, Miss Sammy. Follow her as she swans around the city with her own festive soundtrack, stopping to have boozy lunches, her hair coifed at Gary Lambert Salon, an afternoon tryst at the Parliament House, and a wine party with the nuns at Mary, Queen of the Universe. She even loses her starring role in La Cage at Theatre Downtown to drag queen extraordinaire Darcel Stevens!

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF MISS SAMMY, first presented at the Orlando Fringe Festival in 2005 and then made the rounds at film festivals, was written by award-winning Fringe veteran Michael Wanzie (It all Happened at the Radisson, Ladies of Eola Heights, The Lion Queen, Monorail Inferno, Wanzie with a Z), directed by Jason Piekarski of Lantern Light Studios and Michael Wanzie, starring Broadway star and beloved friend Sam Singhaus with costumes by the legendary Marcy Singhaus.

This short film is an homage to, and celebration of, one-of-a-kinds Sam Singhaus and Marcy Singhaus who both passed months apart over this last year but who have left an indelible mark on our entertainment community and in our hearts.

Kangagirl Productions is honored to present this wonderful short film as part of the online DigiFringe Festival produced by the Orlando Fringe Festival.

Presented with permission. Proceeds go to benefit Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) fund which provides assistance during challenging times to individuals throughout Greater Orlando who typically derive income from the performing arts and/or theme park entertainment sectors.