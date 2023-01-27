Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

500 Beneficiaries Receive Free WICKED Tickets And Once-In-A-Lifetime Adventure At The Dr. Phillips Center

Generous supporters donated $100,000 to welcome youths from all walks of life to the interactive pre-show program and spellbinding Broadway hit musical.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Broadway's Wicked returns for an electrifying community giveback initiative at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Over the two performances, 500 beneficiaries across Central Florida will experience an interactive pre-show experience, catered lunch from the Dr. Phillips Center's in-house chef and finish off the afternoon with the magical musical.

"Since day one, we have actively searched for ways to foster inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. Our community giveback program is the perfect combination of meeting the community where they are to bring the arts to more audiences," said Katherine Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.

Generous corporate sponsors and private donors donated more than $100,000 to fund this once-in-a-lifetime experience, from the tickets to transportation to swag bags for each guest. In pursuit of its vision of Arts For Every Life, the Dr. Phillips Center sought out nine new partner organizations, in addition to longstanding partners, for this latest community giveback initiative. The full list of organizations welcomed for this initiative includes All Star Dads, Tech Sassy Girlz, United Foundation of Central Florida, Girls on the Run Central Florida, Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation, The Greatest Investment Girls, Dress for Success, Empowered Girls Inc., Boys & Girls Club Tupperware Brands Branch, Boys & Girls Club Taft Branch, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County, My Sister's Keeper, ELEVATE Orlando, Lift Orlando, LANES and PACE Center for Girls.

"Vystar is proud to partner with the Dr. Phillips Center and Dress for Success to host members of the community for a memorable performance of Wicked," said Lysa Barbano, Vystar Credit Union's Florida Market President. "The arts are a powerful tool for bringing people together and building stronger, more welcoming communities. We are excited to be part of this truly enriching experience."

Wicked's (22/23) giveback supporters include VyStar Credit Union, GoPegasus, Massey Services, American Momentum Bank and Ravago America.

Since opening in 2014, the performing arts center has contributed more than $15.4 million to its vision of Arts For Every Life through various education, community outreach and social engagements, including the community giveback initiative. Beginning in 2018, the Dr. Phillips Center has welcomed more than 3,000 beneficiaries to this all-inclusive community giveback experience including tickets to Lion King, Hamilton, Aladdin, Frozen and Hamilton, and fostered life-changing moments for people from every walk of life.

For information on other giveback initiatives at the Dr. Phillips Center and how you can contribute, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org/get-involved.



Opera Orlandos Gabriel Preisser To Perform New Solo Valentines Cabaret At The Winter Park Photo
Opera Orlando's Gabriel Preisser To Perform New Solo Valentine's Cabaret At The Winter Park Playhouse
Valentine's Day week will be just that much sweeter when the superb voice of Opera Orlando's Gabriel Preisser graces the Spotlight Cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse February 15 and 16, 2023 in a new solo cabaret - Love Languages. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.  
Kangagirl Productions Presents MIDDLETOWN At New Fringe ArtSpace Photo
Kangagirl Productions Presents MIDDLETOWN At New Fringe ArtSpace
Kangagirl Productions presents Middletown, a contemporary play by one of America's most celebrated writers, Will Eno, featuring a cast and designers of Orlando's finest talent directed by David Lee, recipient of The Orlando Fringe Lifetime Achievement Award and The Critic's Choice Award for Best Director.
The William Daniel Mills Apprentice Program Presents CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Photo
The William Daniel Mills Apprentice Program Presents CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program presents CARRIE: The Musical at the new Orlando Fringe Artspace!
Opera Orlando Receives National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grant Photo
Opera Orlando Receives National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grant
Opera Orlando has been approved for a $10,000 (ten thousand dollar) Grants for Arts Projects award to support the Opera’s 2023-24 season production of Frida to be presented in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You


Kangagirl Productions Presents MIDDLETOWN At New Fringe ArtSpaceKangagirl Productions Presents MIDDLETOWN At New Fringe ArtSpace
January 25, 2023

Kangagirl Productions presents Middletown, a contemporary play by one of America's most celebrated writers, Will Eno, featuring a cast and designers of Orlando's finest talent directed by David Lee, recipient of The Orlando Fringe Lifetime Achievement Award and The Critic's Choice Award for Best Director.
The William Daniel Mills Apprentice Program Presents CARRIE: THE MUSICALThe William Daniel Mills Apprentice Program Presents CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
January 24, 2023

The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program presents CARRIE: The Musical at the new Orlando Fringe Artspace!
Opera Orlando Receives National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) GrantOpera Orlando Receives National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grant
January 24, 2023

Opera Orlando has been approved for a $10,000 (ten thousand dollar) Grants for Arts Projects award to support the Opera’s 2023-24 season production of Frida to be presented in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Cast Announced For Victory Productions' ROCK OF AGESCast Announced For Victory Productions' ROCK OF AGES
January 23, 2023

Victory Productions has announced the full cast of their star-studded 'Rock of Ages' opening at the Garden Theatre on January 27th. A slew of Broadway veterans and several local professionals are joining the fantastic talents of Bo Bice, Omar Cardona, and Justin Sargent.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Offer Valentine's Day Craft Project For Kids Next MonthThe Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Offer Valentine's Day Craft Project For Kids Next Month
January 23, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced a special Valentine's Day project for kids at the next FREE Fun Saturday. 
share