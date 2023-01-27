500 Beneficiaries Receive Free WICKED Tickets And Once-In-A-Lifetime Adventure At The Dr. Phillips Center

Broadway's Wicked returns for an electrifying community giveback initiative at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Over the two performances, 500 beneficiaries across Central Florida will experience an interactive pre-show experience, catered lunch from the Dr. Phillips Center's in-house chef and finish off the afternoon with the magical musical.

"Since day one, we have actively searched for ways to foster inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. Our community giveback program is the perfect combination of meeting the community where they are to bring the arts to more audiences," said Katherine Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.

Generous corporate sponsors and private donors donated more than $100,000 to fund this once-in-a-lifetime experience, from the tickets to transportation to swag bags for each guest. In pursuit of its vision of Arts For Every Life, the Dr. Phillips Center sought out nine new partner organizations, in addition to longstanding partners, for this latest community giveback initiative. The full list of organizations welcomed for this initiative includes All Star Dads, Tech Sassy Girlz, United Foundation of Central Florida, Girls on the Run Central Florida, Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation, The Greatest Investment Girls, Dress for Success, Empowered Girls Inc., Boys & Girls Club Tupperware Brands Branch, Boys & Girls Club Taft Branch, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando and Osceola County, My Sister's Keeper, ELEVATE Orlando, Lift Orlando, LANES and PACE Center for Girls.

"Vystar is proud to partner with the Dr. Phillips Center and Dress for Success to host members of the community for a memorable performance of Wicked," said Lysa Barbano, Vystar Credit Union's Florida Market President. "The arts are a powerful tool for bringing people together and building stronger, more welcoming communities. We are excited to be part of this truly enriching experience."

Wicked's (22/23) giveback supporters include VyStar Credit Union, GoPegasus, Massey Services, American Momentum Bank and Ravago America.

Since opening in 2014, the performing arts center has contributed more than $15.4 million to its vision of Arts For Every Life through various education, community outreach and social engagements, including the community giveback initiative. Beginning in 2018, the Dr. Phillips Center has welcomed more than 3,000 beneficiaries to this all-inclusive community giveback experience including tickets to Lion King, Hamilton, Aladdin, Frozen and Hamilton, and fostered life-changing moments for people from every walk of life.

For information on other giveback initiatives at the Dr. Phillips Center and how you can contribute, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org/get-involved.