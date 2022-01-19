The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Present the RESONATE FESTIVAL

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will present its all-new Resonate Festival at The Plaza Live for three nights on Thursday, February 3, Saturday, February 5, and Monday, February 7, with performances at 7 and 9 p.m. each evening. Music Director Eric Jacobsen, along with first-ever Artist in Residence Stewart Goodyear and Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, will create a three-night experience that checks all the boxes for classical music fans.

Pianist and Artist-in-Residence Stewart Goodyear ("a phenomenon" ~Los Angeles Times; "one of the best pianists of his generation" ~Philadelphia Inquirer) solos in all five brilliant Beethoven piano concertos...in just three concerts. Do not miss this rare happening! From the three crashing chords with which the pianist announces himself in the Third Concerto to the intimate "conversation" between soloist and orchestra in the Fourth, to the regal "Emperor" Concerto-a crowning achievement. And if that weren't enough, Stewart will up the stakes by improvising the cadenzas on the spot in the first four concertos. Stewart enthuses: "Performing these concertos gets me into the public side of Beethoven-great theatre, great drama, great virtuosity, and, most importantly, great merriment. These pieces show him as entertainer, actor, storyteller, and playwright. To me, these concertos are pursuits of unbridled joy." These pianistic feats (yes, feats!) require intelligence, amazing memory, focus, and just plain stamina. "Mentally and physically, I train like an Olympic athlete...lots of repetition and building muscle memory in my fingers, so that by the time I rehearse and perform, my focus will be on an organic collaboration between conductor, orchestra, and audience," says Stewart.

After each breathtaking Orchestra Concert (taking place at 7 p.m.), take a break to mix and mingle with fellow-concertgoers (bar service available) before heading to the Palmer Room for chamber music that's up close and personal (taking place at 9 p.m.). During the 9 p.m. performances, it's time for beguiling chamber music, including the "Ghost" piano trio, sublime sonatas, the cheery Septet, and, in the solo spotlight, Stewart plays the "Moonlight" Sonata, "Für Elise," and more.

Night One's program includes:



Orchestra Concert Program:



BEETHOVEN- Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19

BEETHOVEN- Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37

Chamber Music Program:

BEETHOVEN- Sonata No. 12 in A-flat Major, Op. 26

a??BEETHOVEN- Violin & Piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 30, No. 2

Night Two's program includes:



Orchestra Concert Program:

BEETHOVEN- Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

BEETHOVEN- Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58

Chamber Music Program:

BEETHOVEN- Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 14, No. 2, "Moonlight"

BEETHOVEN- Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost"

Night Three's program includes:



Orchestra Concert Program:

BEETHOVEN- Leonore Overture No. 3

REENA ESMAIL- The History of Red (OPO commission) (world premiere)

BEETHOVEN- Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 73, "Emperor"

Chamber Music Program:

BEETHOVEN- Septet

BEETHOVEN- "Für Elise"; Andante favori; Rondo a capriccio

Based on the latest guidance from the CDC and Orange County, all patrons will be asked to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times at all upcoming OPO events. Further, prior to entry into the venue, ALL shows at The Plaza Live will require attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose. As of right now, boosters are not required). Proof must be a PRINTED copy of a negative test result or vaccination or the original vaccination card. Face masks may be removed while actively eating or drinking.

Beginning on Monday, January 17th, North Shore Clinical Labs will also be on-site at The Plaza Live for 2 hours prior to doors for free rapid testing for PATRONS ONLY. You must show your ticket to the event in order to be tested.

Tickets to the Resonate Festival are now on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $35 per individual performance. Student tickets, as well as tickets for healthcare workers, first responders, and educators are available for $10. A valid student or work ID must be shown to pick up tickets. Click here to purchase individual tickets.

Patrons can save $40 by purchasing the full three-night, six-concert Resonate Festival Experience for $125. Click here to purchase the Resonate Festival all-access package.

