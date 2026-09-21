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Special: Jekyll & Hyde at Nebraska Communities Playhouse in Hickman

Nebraska Communities Playhouse | October 16 – 25, 2026

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Special: Jekyll & Hyde at Nebraska Communities Playhouse in Hickman

Jekyll & Hyde at Nebraska Communities Playhouse

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Dates: October 16 – 25, 2026

Venue: Nebraska Communities Playhouse · Hickman, NE · 217 Locust Street

Tickets: Youth: $16-19, Adult: $26-29  |  Box office: 4027928882

This October, step into a world of dangerous ambition, haunting romance, and soaring music as Nebraska Communities Playhouse brings Jekyll & Hyde to the stage in Hickman.

Determined to separate good from evil, Dr. Henry Jekyll risks everything on a daring experiment—and unleashes Edward Hyde, an alter ego he cannot control. As Hyde’s violence spreads through Victorian London, Jekyll’s struggle threatens the people he loves.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, this gothic musical pairs suspense with a sweeping score by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, featuring “This Is the Moment,” “Someone Like You,” and “A New Life.”

Make it your October theater night with friends or a date. Join us October 16–25, 2026, for six performances across two weekends at Nebraska Communities Playhouse, 217 Locust Street in Hickman.

Choose your performance and reserve your seats today.

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Jekyll & Hyde
Jekyll & Hyde
10/16 - 10/25/2026


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