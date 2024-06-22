Rave On Productions Unveils New Show Featuring Renowned Stylist Erin Stoll

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rave On Productions has announced the debut of the Style Thief Fashion Show, starring celebrated personal stylist Erin Stoll. This innovative live show is set to take the stage at the Benson Theatre on August 24 at 7:30 PM, with tickets now on sale.

Erin Stoll, the mastermind behind Style Thief Fashion, is known for her practical, realistic, and radically helpful approach to personal styling. Her expertise has been showcased in prominent publications like Reader's Digest, Real Simple Magazine, and The Daily Mail. Erin's mission is to teach women to trust their own style instincts, making fashion accessible and fun for all.

The Style Thief Fashion Show is a bold exploration of individuality, creativity, and breaking fashion rules. This interactive event combines practical fashion tips with lively discussions about personal style. Erin will guide audiences through the impact of fashion on personal identity, encouraging them to share their own style stories and inspiring them to transform fashion "rules" into empowering tools.

Show Information:

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple Street, Omaha, NE

Tickets: Starting at $35; VIP Booth $200 (seats 4)

Website: theomahaseries.com

Follow Erin on Instagram: @stylethieffashion

