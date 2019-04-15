Photo Coverage: INDECENT Ends a Memorable Run at the Bluebarn Theatre

Bluebarn Theatre ended a highly successful run of Paula Vogel's INDECENT yesterday in Omaha. The play relates the story surrounding the controversial production of Sholem Asch's play "God of Vengeance" on Broadway in 1923. The cast of the original production was arrested on the grounds of obscenity. Bluebarn with its cast and crew magnificently turned out one of the most beautifully produced plays in Omaha. These photos describe that beauty. The caption below each photo lists the numerous roles each actor/actress played. Photos by Analisa Peyton of PeytonPlays Photography.

Olga Smola-violinist, Nelly Friedman; Samuel A. Bertino-clarinetist, Mayer Balsam.



D. Scott Glasser-Mendel, Nakhmen (a Jewish scholar living in Poland), Harry Weinberger (producer, lawyer and defender of free speech), Officer Benjamin Baile, Rabbi Joseph Silverman.

Ezra Colon-Avram, Young Sholem Asch, Morris Carnovsky (American actor), Eugene O'Neill, John Rosen; D. Scott Glasser; Leanne Hill Carlson; Suzanne Withem.



D. Scott Glaser; Jonathan Wilhoft-Otto, Yekel, I.L. Peretz (Yiddish writer), Rudolph Schildkraut (famous actor), Judge McIntyre (obscenity trial judge), older Sholem Asch; Jonathan Purcell-the stage manager Lemml.



Samuel A. Bertino, Kate Williams-accordian player, Mrs. Godowsky; Jonathan Wilhoft; Leanne Hill Carlson-Halina, Manke, Freida Neimann (European actress), Dorothee Nelson/Dine (English actress), Dr. Hornig, Bagelman sister.



Leanne Hill Carlson and Jonathan Wilhoft



Judy Radcliff-Vera, Sarah, Mrs. Peretz, Esther Stockton (English actress), older Madje Asch; Jonathan Wilhoft.



Cabaret



Samuel A. Bertino and a depiction of the stirring choreography in this production.



Cast caught in a timeless production.