OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Opens at At Omaha Community Playhouse Next Thursday!

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Outside Mullingar will open on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through March 13 with performances Thursdays through Sundays.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

This charming romantic comedy follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland. Rosemary secretly fell in love with Anthony at age six, but after a bout with heartbreak, Anthony swore off women forever. The now middle-aged pair must overcome their own aloofness - as well as a family property dispute - to finally find their way to one another.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, volunteers, students and community continues to remain our highest priority. To help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, please read through our current COVID-19 safety procedures and rules. Policies and procedures are reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local and national health officials. We appreciate everyone's cooperation in helping us maintain the safest environment possible at OCP.