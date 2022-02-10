OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Opens at At Omaha Community Playhouse Next Thursday!
This charming romantic comedy follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland.
The Omaha Community Playhouse production of Outside Mullingar will open on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through March 13 with performances Thursdays through Sundays.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
This charming romantic comedy follows Anthony and Rosemary, two introverts who grew up on neighboring farms in rural Ireland. Rosemary secretly fell in love with Anthony at age six, but after a bout with heartbreak, Anthony swore off women forever. The now middle-aged pair must overcome their own aloofness - as well as a family property dispute - to finally find their way to one another.
The health and safety of patrons, staff, volunteers, students and community continues to remain our highest priority. To help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, please read through our current COVID-19 safety procedures and rules. Policies and procedures are reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the most up-to-date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with local and national health officials. We appreciate everyone's cooperation in helping us maintain the safest environment possible at OCP.
-
All individuals are required to wear masks at all times while in the building regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the show. Masks will be available free of charge or patrons may bring their own. All masks must be worn properly in accordance with CDC guidelines, covering both the nose and mouth.
-
For the protection of our patrons, volunteers and staff, OCP will not allow mask exemptions of any kind, including medical exemptions. Those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask for the duration of their visit to OCP should call the OCP box office to obtain a refund.
-
On-stage performers and orchestra members must provide proof of full vaccination by their first in-person rehearsal date. During performances, on-stage performers and select orchestra members will remove their masks. All OCP employees and any individuals associated with OCP productions or programming have provided proof of full vaccination. This includes, but is not limited to: volunteers, teaching artists, directors, music directors, choreographers, stage managers, assistant directors/choreographers/music directors, fight directors, dialect coaches, backstage crew, composers, designers (sound, lighting, scenic, costume), over hire, ushers and greeters.
-
Audience members are required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost.
-
Seating inside the theatres will not be socially-distanced.
-
An enhanced air filtration system has been installed to keep clean, fresh air circulating in the theatres and throughout the building.
-
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in and around the OCP Box Office to better protect our patrons, staff and volunteers. Cash-free payments are encouraged and touchless credit card transactions are being offered.
-
We will no longer be hosting post-show meet-and-greets with the actors in the lobby.
-
Common areas and performance halls are being cleaned and sanitized daily.
-
All restrooms have been outfitted with touchless fixtures. Restrooms are being sanitized daily and throughout performances.