THE TOXIC AVENGER THE MUSICAL to Hold Open Auditions at TADA Theatre

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TADA Theatre is to hold open auditions for THE TOXIC AVENGER THE MUSICAL on Sunday, August 23 and Monday, August 24, with 15-minute slots running from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night. The show, based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult film, won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and follows Melvin Ferd, a resident of Tromaville, New Jersey, who is dumped into a vat of radioactive waste by the mayor's bullies and reemerges as a superhero. The four-character production features two quick-change actors alongside the lead and his girlfriend. Auditioners are asked to prepare a song no longer than two minutes, and an accompanist will be provided; cold readings from the script may also be requested. Those unable to attend in person may contact the casting department to arrange a video submission.

Based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult film and winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, this charming beauty and the beast love story and laugh-out-loud musical has it all: an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, and two quick-change actors who play...well, everyone else in the show. Melvin Ferd wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey. Foiled by the mayor's bullies, he is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero!

To sign up simply download the audition sheet at the bottom of the audition page on the website www.tadatheatre.info. Fill it out and return it, along with a photo of yourself, list of acting credits (resume), as well as the day you would like to audition and three choices of times that would work for you on that day to casting@tadaprouctions.info. An email will be sent back to you confirming the time of your audition. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a song no longer than 2 minutes in length that best shows your singing ability. An accompanist will be provided. You may be also asked to do a cold reading from the script. If actors are unable to make the in-person auditions, they may contact the casting department on how to submit a video.

THE TOXIC AVENGER THE MUSICAL is a four-person show that has had productions at various regional theatres since its Off-Broadway run. Audition sign-up sheets and character descriptions are available on the TADA Theatre website at tadatheatre.info, and completed forms along with a photo and resume should be submitted to casting@tadaproductions.info with preferred audition times.

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