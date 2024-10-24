MELODRAMATICS to be Presented at Community Players in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saddle up and mosey down to Community Players for a theatrical wild west adventure with the upcoming Acting Up performance of Melodramatics. The production runs November 8-10 with showtimes at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday and 2:00pm on Sunday. The box office, located at 412 Ella Street in Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5:00pm and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made online at or by phone at (402) 228-1801. General Admission ticket prices for Melodramatics are $15 with discounts available for groups of 10 or more.

Community Players' Associate Artistic Director, Mel Voorhis, directs this Acting Up production. Melodramatics features a struggling theatre troupe who must mount the melodrama of all melodramas to save their company in the midst of the Great Depression. They're set to cause enough drama, but then you add bank robbers who have infiltrated their crew and these comical characters are sure to clash on and offstage in this wacky sendup of all things theatre!

The Acting Up program began in 2011 as part of the Community Players' focus on educational outreach. It is targeted at students in grades 5 through 8 to teach young people about all aspects of putting together a show. The experience culminates in performing a family-friendly production at the end of each semester. Registration for the Spring 2025 program featuring the show You Go, Goddess! will open in early February with performances in May.

For more information about the show, purchasing tickets, or registration for future Acting Up productions, visit www.beatricecommunityplayers.com or call (402) 228-1801. Community Players, an award-winning theatre located in downtown Beatrice, produces a wide variety of live entertainment and educational programs featuring the talents of performers from throughout Southeast Nebraska.

