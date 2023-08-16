Lied Center Hosts Free Outdoor Concert with Rising Star Maude Latour

The concert is on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:00pm.

Welcome back, Huskers! Every August, the Lied Center’s Big Red Lied Experience (BRLX) kicks off the new school year with a FREE concert featuring a rising star. This year, the concert is outside and the community is invited!

BRLX 2023 Featuring Maude Latour

FREE Outdoor Concert 

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:00pm

12th & R St., outside the Lied Center on the UNL campus

Enjoy food trucks including:

  • Made it Myself Shaved Ice
  • 402 Creamery
  • Papi Churros

This FREE event is part of the Lied Center’s Arts for All program, which provides free and half-price tickets to most Lied Center events. Learn more at liedcenter.org/artsforall.

About Maude Latour

Maude Latour has had a whirlwind few years! The 23-year-old singer/songwriter signed her first record deal, graduated from Columbia University, amassed a passionate fanbase, and appeared on the cover of the Chicago Tribune and in the pages of The New York Times. The whole time, she's been honing her craft, pushing herself to tackle uncomfortable truths and blow open the idea of what a pop song can be. Latour began writing songs at 15. Then, years later, at the beginning of the pandemic, "One More Weekend" went viral, and she signed with Warner Records the next year. Her latest string of EPs — 001 and most recently, Twin Flame — capture Maude at a turning point, winning over fans and critics alike from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, to name a few. Always on the hunt to challenge herself musically and philosophically, Maude's music exists on the edge of possibility — and she invites audiences to join her.



