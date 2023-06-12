DANCE NATION is Now Playing at BlueBarn Theatre

DANCE NATION by Clare Barron is now playing at BlueBarn Theatre. Performances run May 25 â€“ June 25, 2023.

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, theyâ€™ll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Crown Grand Prix Finals in Tampa Bay. A 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, Dance Nation is a stark, unrelenting exploration of female power featuring a multigenerational cast of women portraying our 13-year-old heroines.

Recommended for audiences 18 and over.