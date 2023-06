DANCE NATION is Now Playing at BlueBarn Theatre

DANCE NATION by Clare Barron is now playing at BlueBarn Theatre. Performances run May 25 – June 25, 2023.

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they’ll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Crown Grand Prix Finals in Tampa Bay. A 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, Dance Nation is a stark, unrelenting exploration of female power featuring a multigenerational cast of women portraying our 13-year-old heroines.

Recommended for audiences 18 and over.