Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December

Performances run December 7-9 at 7:30 pm.

Sep. 27, 2023

Chanel Savage's Hot Christmas Spectacular comes to Tada Theatre this holiday season.

Get ready for the dynamic Chanel Savage as she brings her holiday show to the stage for one weekend only! Filled with songs of the season as well as other showstopping musical numbers, this is a treat for the holidays you will want to make sure to put on your Christmas list. Portrayed by the brilliant Roderick Tilmon, recently seen as Lola in "Kinky Boots", Chanel will delight you in this one of a kind special event production.

Performances run December 7-9 at 7:30 pm.




