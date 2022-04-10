BWW Review: THE BAND'S VISIT at Lied Center For Performing Arts

There's a new band in town, and this is one you don't want to miss. The national touring production of The Band's Visit is taking up residence at the Lied Center for Performing Arts for two days only, and it's a show you have to see to believe. Based on the 2007 Israeli film, The Band's Visit features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses. After a short stint off-Broadway, this charming musical took over the Ethel Barrymore Theater From October 7, 2017 until it's closing night April 7, 2019, and won both hearts and 10 Tony Awards during that run, including awards for Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. The cast album also took home a Grammy Award in 2019.

When a group of musicians from the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra mistakenly arrive in the sleepy town of Bet Hatikva and are informed that all buses are done traveling for the evening, they find themselves relying on the generosity of the eclectic townspeople to provide room and board. What follows is a moving story with not a lot of action, but a whole lot of heart and passion. It's a stunning character study with hauntingly beautiful music, and it's proof that impact isn't dictated by the length of time you spend with someone.

Janet Dacal gives a memorable and admirable performance as Dina, a role originated by Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk. While Dacal's vocals are strong, there was a stark contrast between the full resonance of her speaking voice and her higher mask-forward vocals when singing that was a bit jarring at times. Her Dina was grounded and made the audience feel as though she served as the backbone of the town. Her rendition of Omar Sharif was simply stunning, and the dry humor she presented through her line delivery was wonderfully charming.

And speaking of charming... Sasson Gabay, an Israeli actor who played Tewfiq in both the film and on Broadway before taking up the role on tour, is absolute perfection in the role. He's quiet, but he says so much and portrays an inner strength in what little he shares. He has a paternal feel that radiates through the theater, and it's honestly just impossible not to like him.

Crooner Joe Joseph takes on the role of Haled, who is an absolute self designated ladies man and a fan of Chet Baker... Or at least a fan of the song My Funny Valentine. His little snippets of the song were lovely and comedic, but it was his performance of Haled's Song About Love that was simply captivating. It was a true highlight in a long list of beautifully performed numbers.

Other standout performances were delivered by Ali Louis Bourzgui and Joshua Grosso, who played Papi and Telephone Guy respectfully. Grosso's voice floated so gracefully in his performance of Answer Me, a song about waiting for Telephone Guy's love to call, but in reality is about so much more than that. Bourzgui was both charming and showed impressive range and vocals in his performance of Papi Hears The Ocean, where Papi explains his lady troubles to Haled and the anxiety he faces when trying to interact with them.

There is so much to be said about this beautiful musical, from its storyline and character development to the thrilling music, but it's truly hard to explain it short of how it makes audiences feel night after night. If you are looking for a show that will move you, inspire you, and make you believe in the power of kindness, then this is the show for you.

