Yellow Rose Theater Hosts Livestreamed Shows Every Friday

The Yellow Rose Theater in Moore, OK is hosting livestreamed shows every Friday night on Facebook.

The shows will be streamed every week, at 7:30pm, at no cost. The company plans to keep this up until the pandemic is over.

All of the shows can be seen on the theater's Facebook page.

While the streams are free, the company is still hoping to get support from local members of the community by offering meals available for purchase.

On Fridays and Saturdays, patrons can purchase meals, that can then be delivered or picked up curbside.





