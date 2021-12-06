Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Oklahoma: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 52%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Fry - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 42%

Alyssa Couturier - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 16%

Jenny Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 16%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lloyd Cracknell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 43%

Becky McGuigan - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 21%

Brian Butler - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 21%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Trevor Mastin - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 30%

Erin Clemons - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 17%

Scott Guthrie - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 14%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 51%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 36%

Rob Glaubitz - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 14%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Towne - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 41%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 13%

Rhonda Clark - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 12%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jacob Musgrove - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 63%

Alissa Mortimer - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 37%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 27%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 17%

Doobie Potter - YELLOW - JewelBox 14%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 65%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 35%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tanner Rippee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 52%

Scott Hynes - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 22%

Blaine Denny - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 10%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 37%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 17%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 14%



Best Musical (Professional)

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 45%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 35%

SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 20%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 25%

Caleb Barnett - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 12%

Martin Kamm - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 12%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Caleb Barnett - GREASE - Lyric 67%

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 17%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 13%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Mia Lashley - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 33%

Lois Brennemen - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 13%

Ed Spinelli - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 8%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jerome Stevenson - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 80%

Kamron McClure - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 55%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 32%

Ben Edquist - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 13%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 25%

Kat Adams - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 24%

Christine Lanning - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 23%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 45%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 10%

1984 - 3rd Act Theatre 10%



Best Play (Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 45%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 35%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 34%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 24%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 16%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Threatre 42%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 35%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 33%

Kristy Benson - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 29%

Ben Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Hynes - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 68%

Scott Hynes - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 32%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Aldridge - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard 42%

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 32%

Barry Thurman - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 15%



Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 56%

SORRY WRONG, NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 23%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 22%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Madison Auld - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 21%

Caleb Barnett - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 16%

Ella Latham - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

McKenzie Irby - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 31%

Cam Taylor - YELLOW - Jewelbox 15%

Kat Adams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Jewel Box Theatre 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 66%

Susan Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 34%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 35%

Ed Spinelli - A POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square Theater 22%

Terry Veal - SORRY WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square 20%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

SWEENEY TODD - University of Central Oklahoma 29%

ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 27%

RENT - UCO Mitchell Hall 23%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Civic Center 75%

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 25%

