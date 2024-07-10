SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR. Comes to World Stage Theatre Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Stage Theatre Company’s Seventh Season, “Stories of the Seasoned” opens with Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr., originally conceived and created by Scott Ferguson; Book by Scott Ferguson, Kyle Hall, and George Keating; Music by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall, and Tom Yohe. Directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen and Jen Thomas, with music direction by Brian Jones, Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. features performances from students from various Tulsa-area schools enrolled in the Justin Daniels Advanced Drama Camp at World Stage Theatre Company.

Join us as we "unpack our adjectives" to bring you Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. Featuring timeless classics such as, "Conjunction Junction", "Just a Bill", and "Interjections", this show continues the legacy of Schoolhouse Rock by teaching the next generation valuable lessons about grammar, mathematics, social studies, and more!



C'mon down to World Stage Studio Theatre, where we promise there's enough "Elbow Room"!

Schoolhouse Rock! is a critically acclaimed and 3-time Daytime Emmy award winning series of animated musical educational short films and music videos. It originally aired during the Saturday morning children’s programming block on ABC from 1973-1985 and was later revived from 1993 to 1996. In 1993, School House Rock Live! Premiered in Chicago and later transferred to an Off-Broadway theatre in 1995. Now, the show has been adapted and is performed by schools and community theatres across the country!

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. will run July 19-21, 2024 at World Stage Studio Theatre – 1130 s Harvard Ave. Performances are at 8pm on July 19th and 20th, and 2pm on July 21st. There will be a special talk back after the 2pm matinee on July 21st. General Admission tickets are $15 and $5 for lap children under 1 year old. To purchase tickets, click here.

