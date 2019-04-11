VISIONARIES - A TRIPLE BILL Comes to Civic Center Music Hall 4/19 - 4/20

VISIONARIES - A TRIPLE BILL is playing at Civic Center Music Hall on April 19 and 20, 2019.

Robert Joffrey's Pas de Deesses - Oklahoma Premiere - Featuring Live Piano

Meaning "Dance of the Goddesses," Pas de Deesses is a delicate remembrance of the Romantic era created by Robert Joffrey in 1954. Inspired by a 19th century lithograph, the ballet is an imaginary glimpse of three great ballerinas - Lucille Grahn, Marie Taglioni, and Fanny Cerrito - meeting and competing for the attentions of the great male dancer and partner Arthur Saint-Leon (who was married to Cerrito). Oklahoma City Ballet is pleased to honor Mr. Joffrey during the 30th anniversary year of his passing by presenting this ballet, with live piano played on stage.

George Balanchine's The Four Temperaments - Company Premiere

The Four Temperaments is one of George Balanchine's earliest works in his signature neo-classical style, fusing ballet steps with a lean and angular modern sensibility. The ballet is inspired by the medieval belief that humans are made up of four different humors that determine a person's temperament: melancholic, sanguinic, phlegmatic, and choleric. First performed in 1946 and set to a commissioned score by Paul Hindemith, The Four Temperaments is one of Balanchine's most iconic ballets and is performed by companies around the world.

Cayetano Soto Ramirez World Premiere

Cayetano Soto Ramirez is a new dance maker with a profound talent. His choreography has won numerous awards, and his technical, contemporary, and often unexpected works are in the repertoire of major international dance companies. Oklahoma City Ballet is pleased to debut a world premiere from this forward-thinking artist created especially on our dancers.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.okcciviccenter.com/event-calendar/event-detail/2019/04/19/default-calendar/visionaries





Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories

More Hot Stories For You