Upstage Theatre Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY Outdoors

Upstage Theatre is currently presenting THE ADDAMS FAMILY, with performances July 16-19 and 23-26, outdoors at the Mitch Park Amphitheatre.

All shows begin at 8:00pm.

The seating at Mitch Park is open, tiered seating. Patrons may choose where to set up their lawn chairs or other outdoor seating. Patrons are encouraged to maintain social distancing when deciding where to sit and are encouraged to wear masks during the performance, if they choose.

In an effort to go as contactless as possible:

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time HERE and your ticket will be scanned from your device

The theatre will now offer a digital program only

The theatre will sell only prepackaged concessions. One gloved volunteer will handle money and one gloved volunteer will handle the concessions.

Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories

More Hot Stories For You