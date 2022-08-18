Tulsa Leads U.S. Cities With Most College Scholarships Awarded By ASM Global

ASM Global has announced six Tulsa students-the highest total of any U.S. city and from amongst hundreds of applicants-as recipients in the inaugural ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program.

Emmeline Alvizo, Theresa Lam, Alexa Miranda, Evelyn Munoz, Ana Ochoa and Sarah Wayd all received scholarships with 22 other recipients from across the country. The six women are studying at The University of Tulsa in various programs including international business, cybersecurity, finance and human resources.

The six kicked off their activities with a special behind-the-scenes and entertainment experience at The Lumineers concert yesterday (Wednesday, Aug. 17) at BOK Center.

The scholarship program is part of ASM Global's social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, which is committed to investing in people, protecting the environment and strengthening communities.

In Tulsa, ASM Global and ASM Global employees partner with local nonprofits and community organizations to donate time and talent, provide philanthropic and engagement support, and host community-centered events at the venues. The scholarship program commits to providing diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career-development opportunities through scholarship awards and prospective internships.

"Because of ASM Global, I will be able to finish my last year of college and become a first-generation graduate. There are no words that can express the amount of joy and gratitude this opportunity has given me," said Emmeline Alvizo, a senior at the university earning a degree in business and international studies.

Bryan Crowe, vice president and general manager for ASM Global Tulsa, which manages the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, said, "I am so pleased that Tulsa had such quality candidates that our community received the largest number of scholarship recipients across the country." We are continually looking at ways to engage the future workforce," said Crowe. "In addition to the financial support, all six students will have an opportunity to intern and tour both the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center. We're looking forward to hosting them."

"We are incredibly proud to support students in our local communities by investing in their education and making college accessible and affordable and by offering career-development opportunities for our future leaders," said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. "Our ASM Global Acts program is committed to making a difference in the communities where we do business."

To learn more about the ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program, please visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ASMGlobalStars.