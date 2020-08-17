The McKnight Center Postpones 2020-2021 Season Until January 2021

Three socially distanced concerts will take place in September and November of 2020.

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts' 2020-2021 Season has been postponed until January 2021 as an extra-cautious means to continue keeping patrons, staff and performers safe. Three socially distanced concerts will take place in September and November of 2020. Other performances from The Center's inaugural and second seasons will still be available to the public but with adjusted times, dates and/or limited number of tickets.

"For the safety of our community and honored guests, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the majority of our performances until early 2021," said Mark Blakeman, Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. "It's never easy to postpone performances, but the new season will bring more joy when we are able to safely gather. Through adjustments like cleaning theater seats between performances, opening the house earlier and eliminating both intermission and concession sales, we hope to allow for a safe re-opening of The Center to our many valued patrons."

Several performances will be presented as socially distanced events to comply with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) safety guidelines while some will have different dates.

All staff will undergo COVID-19 testing prior to re-opening the building for the season. They will also be screened for symptoms and have their temperatures checked prior to the start of each event. Masks are required by guests and staff during each event. Hand sanitizing stations will be posted throughout the lobby, and frequent disinfecting of high-touch surfaces will increase.

For socially distanced concerts, tickets will be limited to 200 guests or fewer and sold in seating pods of two tickets per household with 6 feet of distance between each seating pod.

The below schedule contains updated performance dates, and all cancellations are noted. Cancelled events will likely be presented in a future season, but some dates have not yet been finalized. Tickets will go on sale one month in advance of each event.

Fall & Winter 2020

Sarah Coburn: In Concert | Sept. 13 | Cancelled

Melodica Men | Sept. 20 | Socially distanced concert

Philadelphia Orchestra: Ode to Joy | Sept. 25 | Cancelled

Philadelphia Orchestra: Old World, New World | Sept. 26 | Cancelled

Chicago the Musical | Oct. 16 and 17 | Cancelled

Chamber Music Festival | Nov. 5, 6 and 8 | Cancelled

Potted Potter| Nov. 10 | Cancelled

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven Piano Series Concert #6 | Nov. 12 | Socially distanced concert

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven Piano Series Concert #7 | Nov. 13 | Socially distanced concert

William Wolfram with the OSU Orchestra | Nov. 17 | Cancelled

Tulsa Ballet's The Nutcracker | Dec. 5 and 6 | Cancelled

Winter & Spring 2021

Canadian Brass | Jan. 30

National Geographic Live: Mireya Mayor, Pink Boots and Machete | Jan. 31 | Cancelled

South Pacific | Feb. 4 and 5

Itzhak Perlman | Feb. 11

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder | Feb. 27

National Geographic Live: Kobie Boykins, Exploring Mars | March 7 | Cancelled

Martha Graham Dance Company | March 9

The Buddy Holly Story | March 12 and 13

Chris Botti | March 26

Pink Martini | April 1

William Wolfram: Solo Concert | April 18

STOMP | April 22 and 23

Lucas Ross and the Sugar Free Allstars | May 1

Silent Film with Live Organ Accompaniment by Peter Krasinski | May 14

Chanticleer | May 27

For more information about performances, times and dates, visit mcknightcenter.org. Ticketholders have an option to donate the value of their tickets to cancelled events as a way to continue supporting The McKnight Center until full-capacity events can once again take place. Ticketholders can also request an account credit or a refund by contacting the box office at (405) 744-9999 or info@mcknightcenter.org. The box office will re-open for in-person requests from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Aug. 31.

Shows View More Oklahoma Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You