THE WIZ, JR. comes to Tulsa PAC in July. Performances run July 7-9, 2023.
Like an emerald, this precious Broadway gem infuses L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel and soul music. The Wiz Jr. is a vibrant take on Dorothy’s adventures through the Land of Oz and a fun, family-friendly musical that is considered one of the most popular and creative theatrical adaptations of all time.
Saturday, July 8, 2023 7:00PM
Sunday, July 9, 2023 3:00PM
Tulsa PAC - Doenges Theatre
Learn more here!
