Interview: Hunter Semrau
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Pollard Is Horribly Fun

THE WIZ, JR. comes to Tulsa PAC in July. Performances run July 7-9, 2023.

Like an emerald, this precious Broadway gem infuses L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel and soul music. The Wiz Jr. is a vibrant take on Dorothy’s adventures through the Land of Oz and a fun, family-friendly musical that is considered one of the most popular and creative theatrical adaptations of all time.

Saturday, July 8, 2023 7:00PM
Sunday, July 9, 2023 3:00PM

Tulsa PAC - Doenges Theatre

Learn more here!





Interview: Hunter Semrau
Interview: Hunter Semrau

One of the stars of the Million Dollar Quartet Christmas National Tour gave an exclusive interview to Broadway World! Hunter Semrau has had a busy year since graduating from Oklahoma City University, and he caught Broadway World up on everything he's been doing! Check out his Artist Spotlight interview here!

Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Pollard Is Horribly Fun
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Pollard Is Horribly Fun

The Pollard presents the horrifically fun LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS through July 1st, 2023. The cult hit features singable tunes from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, lovable shop owners, sadistic dentists, and one very bloodthirsty plant. LITTLE SHOP is a romp down memory lane and gives the audience a useful piece of advice- Never, ever feed the plant.

Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Lyric's 2023 world-premiere production of CONCERTO.

THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

