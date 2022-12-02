Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July 2023

Performances run July 11, 2023 – July 16, 2023.

Dec. 02, 2022  
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July 2023

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy while delivering a universal message of love and acceptance.

Book By Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
Music By Matthew Sklar
Lyrics By Chad Beguelin
Director: Michael Baron

Performances run July 11, 2023 - July 16, 2023.




Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
BIG RIVER Comes to Lyric Theatre in 2023 Photo
BIG RIVER Comes to Lyric Theatre in 2023
With the support of over 100 national consensus organizers (individuals and organizations serving the black community), this revision of Broadway’s Tony Award-Winning Musical will lift your spirit. The hour-long version of Mark Twain’s novel removes offensive language and expands the role of Jim, now the same age as Huck.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Lyric Theatre Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns this month in its final outdoor production at The Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd. Once again, Lyric's beloved holiday tradition will whisk audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWN Photo
Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWN
Theatre Tulsa begins the Play Series of its 100th season with the classic play 'Our Town', now playing!

More Hot Stories For You


THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July 2023THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July 2023
December 2, 2022

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production!  A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. 
BIG RIVER Comes to Lyric Theatre in 2023BIG RIVER Comes to Lyric Theatre in 2023
November 28, 2022

With the support of over 100 national consensus organizers (individuals and organizations serving the black community), this revision of Broadway’s Tony Award-Winning Musical will lift your spirit. The hour-long version of Mark Twain’s novel removes offensive language and expands the role of Jim, now the same age as Huck.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Lyric TheatreA CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Lyric Theatre
November 28, 2022

Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns this month in its final outdoor production at The Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd. Once again, Lyric's beloved holiday tradition will whisk audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWNTheatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWN
November 14, 2022

Theatre Tulsa begins the Play Series of its 100th season with the classic play 'Our Town', now playing!
Lyric Returns To The Harn Homestead For Final Outdoor Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROLLyric Returns To The Harn Homestead For Final Outdoor Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 1, 2022

Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns this month in its final outdoor production at The Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd. Once again, Lyric's beloved holiday tradition will whisk audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.
share