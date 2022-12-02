THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July 2023

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy while delivering a universal message of love and acceptance.

Book By Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

Music By Matthew Sklar

Lyrics By Chad Beguelin

Director: Michael Baron

Performances run July 11, 2023 - July 16, 2023.