THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre This Summer

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy while delivering a universal message of love and acceptance.

Performances run July 11, 2023 - July 16, 2023.

* All sales are final. No refunds are issued. Ticket exchanges are available to Lyric subscribers from one performance to another within the same production.

***Please note: Many third-party companies may attempt to sell Lyric Theatre's tickets to you. The only authorized ticketing websites, in order to guarantee you're paying the ticket's face value, are www.LyricTheatreOKC.com or www.OKCCivicCenter.com. Questions may be directed to Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312.