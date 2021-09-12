THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the McKnight Center Next Week



Now in its 30th amazing year, the "World's Most Successful Rock 'n' Roll Musical" continues to thrill audiences around the world. Buddy tells the story of Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career, and features the classic songs, That'll Be The Day, Not Fade Away, Oh Boy, Ritchie Valens' La Bamba, The Big Bopper's Chantilly Lace and many more!



The Buddy Holly Story will re-launch their national tour from The McKnight Center. Prior to their first performance, they'll spend a week in Stillwater offering exclusive masterclass learning opportunities to students at Oklahoma State University. From the technical aspects of theater like lighting and sound, to the onstage techniques and talents that bring a show to life, students will be learning and growing every step of the way through this unique partnership.



The Buddy Holly Story will be presented on September 17 and 18, 2021.

Learn more at mcknightcenter.org.