Southern Plains Productions Announces 2022 Season

Southern Plains Productions has officially announced its 2022 season, which includes two summer shows. The Oklahoma City-based professional theatre company, recognized for its work in championing early-career artists and accessibility in the performing arts, will present the Duncan MacMillan dramatic play Lungs at Factory Obscura, May 19-21, and the rock musical Lizzie at Oklahoma City's Tower Theatre, August 18-19.

It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic descended on us, and still the world struggles with this sinister virus. A senseless war is raging in eastern Europe. And the most pressing challenge in humanity's existence-climate change-is altering life on earth. Amid these monumental crises, a young couple considers whether they should bring a child into our broken world. Lungs is a funny, smart drama that follows the couple through the surprising life cycle of their relationship as they grapple with questions of family, change, hope, betrayal, and the terrible pain we sometimes inflict on those closest to us.

Directed by Oklahoma native and Carnegie Mellon University graduate Jacob Musgrove-winner of the BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Award "Best Direction in a Professional Play" for his direction of Southern Plains Productions' 2021 feature, "Small Mouth Sounds"-Musgrove brings his discerning eye to a timely drama he has always wanted to direct.

"I'm excited to bring Lungs to Oklahoma audiences as I feel it poses vital questions about the future of our planet through the characters' ethical and moral hang-ups about bringing a child into the world," said Musgrove.

Lungs runs May 19-21 at Factory Obscura, 25 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City. Seating is limited and tickets will go quickly. To purchase beginning April 4th, visit factoryobscura.com.

In August, Southern Plains Productions pivots to a high-octane production of Lizzie at Oklahoma City's Tower Theatre, 425 NW 23rd Street.

Lizzie Borden was acquitted. But what really happened that hot August day in 1892?

Set to a blistering, rock-infused score, Lizzie takes up the case of one of America's most notorious and unsolved murder mysteries. Four powerful females front a five-piece rock band to sing of betrayal and rage and feminine liberation. The sound is less song than revelation.

Lizzie is the chain-smoking, motorcycle-riding, daredevil, kicked-off-the-cheerleading-squad-for-fighting-on-the-first-day-of-school third cousin to the rock opera. And musical theatre has disowned it.

That's because Lizzie makes its own rules.

"At Southern Plains Productions we're challenging the conventions of traditional live theatre," said founder and artistic director Jackson Gifford. "We want to expand society's idea of what theatre is and can be. Lizzie fits with this vision because it's explosive and completely unconventional."

The New York Times calls the show "deliciously watchable" and Show Business Weekly says this electrified experience "more than delivers."

Directed by Cameron King, one of New York City's most imaginative and energetic young talents, and with choreography by Oklahoma City dance legend, Hui Cha Poos, Lizzie promises an adrenaline-fueled escape from the ordinary. It is theatre with an edge.

"Lizzie is a rebellious, shameless, sucker-punch of a show," said director Cameron King. "It provokes us with questions. Is it wrong to sacrifice a life to live a life without sacrifice? When we musicalize murders do we trivialize tragedy? Did she do it? Probably. But we're celebrating anyway."

Tickets available beginning April 4th at towertheatreokc.com or by calling (405) 708-6537.

Southern Plains Productions is an Oklahoma City professional theatre company that champions collegiate and early-career artists, and accessibility in the performing arts. A 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre company, Southern Plains Productions is committed to serving Oklahoma City with exceptional artistic productions, both musicals and plays, that enhance quality of life for our audiences and bring great credit to our craft. southernplainsproductions.org