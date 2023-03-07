Review: Southmoore Has A Bikini Bottom Day With SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL

The Spongebob Squarepants Musical is a vibrant, whimsical take on the beloved and quirky children's cartoon of the same name. The musical, conceived and written by Tina Landau and Kyle Jarrow, debuted on Broadway in 2017 and features a star-studded lineup of popular musicians in the song writing credits. Patrons who attend the musical, set at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Hawaii in the tiny Fish Town Bikini Bottom, are treated to earworms by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, Lady A, The Flaming Lips, and many more.

The show is fun and heartwarming and it's a favorite of young performers and audiences of all ages. With catchy tunes and a loveable lead, there's something for everyone in this family friendly show.

Southmoore High School has a solid drama program, and the spring production of Spongebob brings out their brightest and best. Directed by Brooke Perez, the students give their all and perform with heart for their hometown audience.

The large, okay, HUGE, cast is helmed by Demarcus Dawson as Spongebob, Marcus Norwood as Patrick Star, David Childers as Squidward, and Autumn Thomas as Sandy Cheeks. Parker Holman is Eugene H. Krabs, Cade Newton is Plankton, and Imani Morrison is Pearl. The principal roles are well cast. Dawson is energetic as the loveable Spongebob, employing that cute cadence to his singing and dancing that is unique to Spongebob. Norwood is likewise strong and recognizable as Spongebob's best friend. Childers is appropriately moody and inconvenienced as the downcast Squidward. Thomas is brilliantly bubbly and exceptionally Scientific as Research Scientist/Squirrel Sandy Cheeks. A particularly shining moment for both Dawson and Thomas occurs during the musical number "Chop to the Top".

Holman is a sight to see as the crabby, greedy Mr. Krabs. Newton is conniving and evil as Plankton. Morrison commands the space as Pearl. Standout performances are given by Gavin Ogden as the French Narrator and Kris Webb as Patchy the Pirate. Both actors utilize some impressive accents and fully immerse themselves in their roles. Paige Smith is robotic and captivating as Karen, Plankton's loyal Computer Wife. Evie Broyles plays double duty as Gary (the Snail) and Larry (the body building lobster).

The supporting cast is energetic and magnetic, making up a large ensemble that is constantly in motion. Jupiter Castellani and Jacob Lozano are the Security Guards. The Pop and Lock Dancers are Brynn Ellis and Imani Morrison. The Mob Fish are Persephanie Maupin Hoaglin and Cadence McLain. The Rock Girls are Lillian Alamilla, Olivia Alsup, and Alejandra Preston. The Sardines are Melody Eisenberger, Julia Hillis, Meagan Hurt, Zoe Johnson, Abigayle Sanders, and Rielynn Williams. The Teen Fan Fish are Melody Eisenberger, Dykotah Foster, and Charlie Shackelford.

Various fish are portrayed by Hannah McHenry, Fen Cook, Reece Outlaw, Jupiter Jackson, Julia Hillis, Lem Contreras and Hallie Wilson. Ryan Keen is Johnny the Bartender and Karma Wallace is Mrs. Puff. Rylee Smith is the Mayor.

The orchestra plays the addictively fun music and is made up of Gabriela Font, Taehyun Hwang, Clair Wilson, Zack Guillory, Brynlee Clopton, Anson Tang, Kristana Pennington, Richard Paulk, Emily Smith, Michael Gallant, Logan Kretchmar, Taylor Drake, Jade Taylor, Sam Williams, Nathan Day, Matthew Kowardy, Chad Drabek, JP Nguyen, Ian McIntyre, Emma Brasse, and Ian Morrison.

The world of Spongebob is a funny conglomeration of experiences. Contrasts make for the most compelling theatre - i.e., Hamilton and Burr in Hamilton, Eurydice and Persephone in Hadestown, to name a few. It's these contrasting, somewhat conflicting ideas that awaken the imagination and make audiences delight in the possibilities. Spongebob, as we know him originally, started as a cartoon on Nickelodeon, conceived and developed by cartoonist and Marine Biologist Stephen Hillenburg. The Lawton native combined his two loves into an absurdist comedy that raised a generation of fans who saw themselves in the quirky, innocent kitchen sponge.

Part science lesson, part art exhibit, and all hilarity, Spongebob is a special mix of contrasts, delighting and often confusing the viewer, all while teaching important lessons about the ocean and the magical world below sea level. To be a true fan of Spongebob, you must suspend disbelief and accept whatever you see at face value. This message rings true and teaches adults and children alike to be more accepting of ourselves and each other. Spongebob's creator passed away in 2018 from ALS, but he left an indelible mark on the worlds of animation and marine biology. It's this legacy that the students strive to uphold while inviting the audience to enjoy another typical Bikini Bottom Day.