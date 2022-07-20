Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Lyric Theatre Death-Drops and High-Kicks in KINKY BOOTS

Lyric Theatre's summer production of Kinky Boots flies high and lifts hearts at the Civic Center.

Jul. 20, 2022  
photo by Miki Galloway

Lyric Theatre stages Broadway smash-hit KINKY BOOTS at the Civic Center through July 24th. Originally slated for their 2020 Summer series, Kinky Boots was a long time coming, and is well-worth the wait. The 2013 Tony-winner for Best musical was written by Harvey Fierstein with original music by Cyndi Lauper, and starred Lyric Theatre-alum Billy Porter on Broadway. Lyric's production is glittery and gorgeous, and it serves as the final show of their Summer at the Civic series. Ashley Wells directs with brilliant choreography by Hui Cha Poos.

When Charlie Price inherits his father's shoe factory, he's left with a failing business just outside of London. He soon finds himself with no customers to buy his shoes. Charlie doesn't want to let down the employees of the factory, and is at a loss for how to make business work. Charlie runs across Lola, a fabulous Drag Queen with an eye for detail and the smarts for fashion that Charlie needs. The two go into business together, finding a niche in the Drag world and making sparkly stiletto boots for Lola and other drag performers. The death drops and high kicks ensue, and Lola soon learns she's got a bigger project than just shoemaking on her hands.

Jamard Richardson is stunning in the role of Lola/Simon. Richardson is a powerhouse with the voice and demeanor to stop traffic. He embodies the Drag persona with heart and humility, and is enjoyable to watch and listen to. Richardson's standout moments include, well, every number he's in, but he's especially moving in "Not my Father's Son" and "Hold Me in Your Heart".

Jordan Jacobs is loveable, and hate-able, as Charlie. Jacobs plays a young man who's lost, who finds hope and help within a community he never even considered. Jacobs is also a powerhouse, and brings the tears and chills with "The Soul of a Man". Jacobs shows the redeeming qualities in Charlie and makes him a flawed and beautiful person.

Lola's troupe of Drag performers bring their A-game to every musical number. The sweltering opening night lacks energy in the audience. Everyone is hot and tired, tired and hot. It's 110 degrees outside, and we've all managed to fall into our seats for a couple of hours of air-conditioning, and that's all that we can do. That is, until the queens come out. The audience is instantly enlivened, and the queens, known in the show as the Angels, keep up the energy throughout the night. The Angels have countless costume changes, impossible dance maneuvers, and sky high heels and hair. The group is made up of Lyric favorites but they're hardly recognizable in these new and exciting roles. Jaylon Crump, DJ Fortner, Easton Edwards, Duncan Smith, Christian Tinajero, and Thomas Olson make up this ensemble of excellence, and the show is elevated from fun to joyful because of their performances.

Janna Linae is quirky and enjoyable as factory worker Lauren. Her vocals during solo number "The History of Wrong Guys" and girl-next-door characterization make her a standout favorite. Vince Leseney takes a turn out of his typical good-guy persona to play the would-be villain Don. He's not beyond saving, and Lola sees the good in him. Emily Pace is sexy and cool as Charlie's girlfriend Nicola. Pace looks dynamite in the sultry wig, but the question remains, why does the "bad girl" always have to be a brunette?

David Dobson is another Lyric favorite who never disappoints. It's simply lovely to see him on the Lyric Stage as Mr. Price. He's peppered throughout the show as an ensemble member and makes a strong showing in each scene. Caleb Barnett is always moving and touching in every role he's in, and this time is no different. His turn as Simon Sr. is striking and heart-wrenching.

Elizabeth Dragoo is feisty as Factory worker Trish. Likewise, Mariah Warren is brilliant and noticeable as another worker Pat. Young actors Rhett Hurst as Young Charlie and Treylen Edwards as Young Lola bring about full-circle moments in the show.

Kinky Boots follows a similar theme with any LGBTQ+ narrative. Self-acceptance is a major plot point, as well as acceptance of others who are different. It's a message we can't hear too much, especially in the light of recent news stories involving Drag performers and discrimination. Pride Month just wrapped up, and it's a month to celebrate not just being or loving someone who is LGBTQIA+, but also the shedding of oppression that has been so prevalent in our country and world. Kinky Boots has a message, with truly enjoyable and catchy tunes throughout. The best way to learn and experience is through art and humor, and Kinky Boots achieves that goal with style.



Adrienne Proctor

Adrienne Proctor is an Oklahoma City-based writer, theatre-goer, and mom. An avid supporter of the arts, Adrienne has reviewed regional, university, and Broadway theatre productions since 2017.... (read more about this author)


July 20, 2022

Lyric opens their final production of their 2022 Summer series. KINKY BOOTS is a fun-filled romp with a message of love and self-acceptance. With book by Harvey Fierstein and music by Cyndi Lauper, this Tony winner tells the story of Charlie Price, a shoemaker with a failing business. He meets Lola and the two go into business together.
