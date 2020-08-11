Oklahoma Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Events Including The Bard's Book Club and a Masterclass With Rex Daugherty

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The book club takes place August 11, and the masterclass on August 17.

Oklahoma Shakespeare has announced two upcoming online events that fans can take part in!

Learn more below:

The Bard's Book Club | As You Like It

Aug 11, 2020 - 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Join Jodianne Loyd, OSP Company Dramaturg, in a roundtable discussion of The Bard's famous pastoral romance. The Bard's Book Club is an in-depth scholarly examination of the themes, characters, and production history of Shakespeare's plays. Presented FREE on Zoom, come join the discussion!

Register for The Bard's Book Club | As You Like It

Online Master Class With Rex Daugherty

Aug 17, 2020 - 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Audition Prep for the online world. Bring a monologue of your choice (2-min. max, please) and work it in an intimate environment with one of Washington, D.C.'s leading acting coaches. Sign-up for one class or all three, and bring new material each week!

Register for the online Master Class with Rex Daugherty

