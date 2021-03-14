OKC Ballet Presents 'Future Voices: A Choreographic Showcase'

A fast-paced, eclectic program of dance awaits you in our intimate Inasmuch Foundation Theater as Oklahoma City Ballet artistic staff and dancers create short new choreographic works.

Get an up-close look at different choreographic viewpoints or "voices" with this popular performance.

This year's production will feature an excerpt of the highly-anticipated world premiere of Robert Mills' A Little Peace, which commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing. A Little Peace was originally to be performed in April 2020.

Also featuring choreography by:

Jonathan Batista

Amanda Herd-Popejoy, Manager of Professional Training Program

Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, Rehearsal Director

Sam Jones

DaYoung Jung

Miki Kawamura Khalfan, Rehearsal Director

Alexandra Schooling

Carrie Ruth Trumbo

Due to social distancing, seating is very limited. Seating is General Admission (two seats closed between parties, and every other row closed) and is priced at $30 for Subscribers and $40 for non-Subscribers. Call 405.848.8637 to purchase!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.okcballet.org/performance/future-voices/.