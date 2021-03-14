OKC Ballet Presents 'Future Voices: A Choreographic Showcase'
Get an up-close look at different choreographic viewpoints or “voices” with this popular performance.
A fast-paced, eclectic program of dance awaits you in our intimate Inasmuch Foundation Theater as Oklahoma City Ballet artistic staff and dancers create short new choreographic works.
Get an up-close look at different choreographic viewpoints or "voices" with this popular performance.
This year's production will feature an excerpt of the highly-anticipated world premiere of Robert Mills' A Little Peace, which commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing. A Little Peace was originally to be performed in April 2020.
Also featuring choreography by:
Jonathan Batista
Amanda Herd-Popejoy, Manager of Professional Training Program
Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, Rehearsal Director
Sam Jones
DaYoung Jung
Miki Kawamura Khalfan, Rehearsal Director
Alexandra Schooling
Carrie Ruth Trumbo
Due to social distancing, seating is very limited. Seating is General Admission (two seats closed between parties, and every other row closed) and is priced at $30 for Subscribers and $40 for non-Subscribers. Call 405.848.8637 to purchase!
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.okcballet.org/performance/future-voices/.