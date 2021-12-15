OCCC to Welcome Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

Oklahoma City Community College will welcome Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández to its Visual and Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at tickets.occc.edu and range in price from $17 to $57.

"We're thrilled to bring Mexico's most renowned dance ensemble to OKC," said OCCC's Lemuel Bardeguez, who oversees the college's Cultural Programs.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández is a Mexican folkloric ensemble based in one of Mexico City's most historic venues, the Palacio de Bellas Artes. For six decades, the ensemble has brought together the music, dance and costumes of Mexican folklore, from pre-Columbian civilizations through the modern era.

"This performance will be a rare and wonderful opportunity for our community to see this world-famous ensemble and experience Mexican culture through dance and the vision of choreographer Amalia Hernández," said Bardeguez.

There will be a 60-minute program for local students the morning of Friday, January 28. This free educational program will feature an abbreviated version of the evening program. Seating in the VPAC Theater is limited and schools interested in making reservations should email culturalprograms@occc.edu for additional information or to make a reservation.