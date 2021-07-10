Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at Children's Musical Theater of Bartlesville This Month

The production runs July 22-25, 2021. 

Jul. 10, 2021  
Children's Musical Theater of Bartlesville is presenting Matilda the Musical, running July 22-25, 2021.

The show is originated from the Roald Dahl children's book about an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The title role of Matilda and her classmates will be played by younger cast members. Older cast members will play Matilda's Mother, Father, and teenage brother, Miss Honey the kindhearted teacher, and a thoroughly awful villain in the Headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, along with additional featured characters and ensemble.

Matilda ran on both London's West End and 4 years on Broadway, as well touring through the US and Internationally.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://secure.ticketsage.net/Bartlesville/bartlesvilleweb/Web/EventsPage.aspx?TabMenu=1.

