MASTER CLASS Will Be Performed by the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in September

Performances run September 15, 2021 – October 3, 2021 at Myriad Gardens Water Stage.

Jun. 9, 2021  
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will run September 15, 2021 - October 3, 2021 at Myriad Gardens Water Stage.

This Tony Award-winning play by American playwright Terrence McNally is presented as a fictional master class by larger-than-life opera singer Maria Callas near the end of her life, in the 1970s. Alternately dismayed and impressed by the students who parade before her, Callas retreats into recollections about the glories of her own life and career. Featuring excerpts from famous operas sung live by her students, Callas shares with us the rewards and sacrifices taken in the name of art. Master Class will be directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron.

** Show contains adult language and themes.

Learn more at https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/master-class/.

