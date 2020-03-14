Lyric Theatre Postpones World Premiere of DISTANT THUNDER Until Fall

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma today has announced its world premiere Native American musical DISTANT THUNDER will be postponed until the fall amid growing concerns related to COVID-19.

The production was scheduled to run March 25 through April 11 at Lyric's Plaza Theatre. Now, DISTANT THUNDER will make its premiere September 23 and run through October 11, 2020.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of Lyric Theatre's patrons, as well as the scores of actors, musicians, technicians, ushers, and many dedicated professionals who work at our theatre," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "We look forward to welcoming you back to Lyric's Plaza Theatre, so you may continue to experience the joy, heart and hope our productions bring to audiences at each and every performance."

In light of the current health climate, Lyric joins many other arts organizations with venues our size and larger in taking precautions, recognizing that growing concerns and risks of close gatherings are too significant to overcome at this time.

DISTANT THUNDER will replace the previously scheduled run of HEAD OVER HEELS, which will, in turn, move to Lyric's 2021 season. Ticket holders were notified Friday of the change. Lyric's Box Office will automatically transfer subscribers' tickets to the show's new fall run and will mail those tickets to patrons in late summer. This schedule change does not affect Lyric's three shows this summer at the Civic Center Music Hall.

Patrons with any questions are advised to call Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312, starting Wednesday, March 18. The Box Office team is working diligently to adjust ticketing in the interim.





