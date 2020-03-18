Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma Announces Schedule Updates and Postponements

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has announced postponements and scheduling updates due to the Covid-19 crisis:



'We want to take this opportunity to thank you for your patronage and support, particularly now as we face uncertain moments with the current health climate. Keeping your health and safety a top priority, we have postponed our upcoming production of DISTANT THUNDER, which was scheduled to run March 25 - April 11, 2020, at the Plaza Theatre.

It will now make its world premiere September 23 through October 11, 2020. The Lyric Box Office Team is working diligently to make the appropriate adjustments in our ticketing system and will be available to handle single ticket exchanges starting Friday, May 1st. Lyric Subscription tickets will automatically transferred to the fall run of the production.

Lyric's administrative offices and Plaza Theatre are currently closed to the public until April 12. Lyric's Box Office will be open for electronic transactions and phone calls at (405) 524-9312 from 12 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during this time. Follow Lyric Theatre on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date news and posts.

All Thelma Gaylord Academy classes, rehearsals and lessons are postponed through April 12. The Academy's offices and Plaza Theatre are also currently closed to the public until April 12. The Academy team is examining a variety of online options and will communicate those with parents when applicable. Please be sure to follow the Academy's Facebook and Instagram pages for further updates. Lyric's Summer at the Civic season is still on! Performances of MATILDA, GREASE and KINKY BOOTS will take place, as planned. Patrons with tickets to these performances need not to do anything at this time. Season ticket holders will receive those tickets in the mail in just a few weeks. If you have any Lyric business operating questions or items to discuss, please call our offices at (405) 524-9310. We will continue to provide you updates as they occur via email and Lyric's social media outlets.

Once again, we thank you, for your continued support and understanding during this unprecedented period. We look forward to the time in the near future when we can be together again sharing the the hope and joy that Lyric Productions bring to our audiences at each and every performance!

Here's wishing you and your loved ones continued safety and happiness.

Sincerely,

Michael Baron

Producing Artistic Director

Jim Reynolds

Managing Director





